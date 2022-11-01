Landlord-tenant dispute sparked fatal knife fight in Bronx apartment building

A fatal knife fight in a Bronx apartment that left blood splattered on the hallway walls was between the building super and his tenant, police sources said Tuesday.

An ongoing disagreement between the 38-year-old tenant and the 53-year-old super in the single-room occupancy apartment building on E. 136th St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven ended in bloodshed during the 7:40 p.m. clash on Monday, cops said.

Both men pulled knives as they fought inside one of the small apartments, sources said.

The fight continued out into the hallway, where the tenant was stabbed in the chest, cops said. The superintendent suffered deep cuts to both his arms.

Both men were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where the tenant died. His name was not immediately released.

Cops took the superintendent into custody at the hospital. Charges against him were pending Tuesday.