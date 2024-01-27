Landlord wanted for killing Clayton County mother arrested in Las Vegas, police confirm

Police have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man who was wanted in a double shooting that left a mother dead has been arrested.

Officers found 35-year-old Monique Miles dead from several gunshot wounds in a house in Clayton County in July 2022. Miles’ girlfriend was in another room in the house and had also been shot several times, but survived.

Friends told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln after the shooting that Miles was visiting her girlfriend who was renting a room at the house.

They said a verbal altercation began between the homeowner and the two women. From there, Miles’ friends said things turned violent after the homeowner returned to the room, shooting both women several times.

The homeowner was identified as Charles Wise, then 69. Police confirmed that Wise was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week.

After the shooting, Wise was wanted on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, but his exact charges are unclear.

Details on what led to his arrest have not been released.

Miles left behind a 12-year-old daughter.

