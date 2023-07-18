Landlords disproportionately hit by repossessions as lenders force more into the red

Landlords

Landlords are more likely to have their properties repossessed than live-in homeowners, as mortgage lenders’ new higher rates push increasing numbers into the red.

In the first three months of this year, a third (35pc) of all repossessed properties were owned by landlords. Arrears for this group jumped 33pc, compared with just a 5pc uptick for live-in homeowners, according to UK Finance.

Some landlords are being forced to roll onto their lender’s SVR if they do not offer product switches. These are more expensive than fixed-rate deals, averaging at 8.45pc, according to Uswitch.

Currently, buy-to-let customers looking to remortgage need to be able to afford a future interest rate of between 9pc and 10pc, depending on their tax situation.

This is out of reach for swathes of landlords, rendering them unable to remortgage. If a product switch is not available, landlords have just two options left, according to brokers – they can either increase their tenants’ rents further to afford the SVR, or lose the property (be that through a forced sale or repossession).

In England, there are 8.8m mortgages tied to live-in homeowners, and 2 million mortgages tied to buy-to-let investors.

Telegraph analysis shows that, despite buy-to-let properties making up 19pc of all mortgaged homes in England, landlords were disproportionately affected by repossessions earlier this year, accounting for 35pc of all repossessions between January and March, or 410, of all 1,160 repossessions earlier this year.

During the same period – between January and March – live-in homeowners accounted for just under two thirds (65pc), or 750, of repossessions despite making up a greater 81pc of mortgaged homes.

Paul Shamplina, of legal firm Landlord Action, said he has seen a “massive increase” in instructions from landlords serving Section 21 notices to tenants in order to sell their properties.

He added: “Landlords are struggling with rising mortgage costs. We had one landlord whose buy-to-let mortgage went from £350 a month to £1,100 a month.

“Landlords staying in the market and coming off a fixed rate to a standard variable one are having to increase their rents, meaning many tenants are having to swallow rent rises in the midst of a cost of living crisis.”

The majority of buy-to-let mortgages held by landlords are interest-only, which a spokesman for the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) said made them particularly exposed to rising rates.

They added: “This is putting many in a difficult position, with a choice of increasing rents to cover growing costs or leaving the market altogether.

“Much more needs to be done to ensure the private rented sector does not shrink as costs continue to grow. Without urgent action there is a real risk that more renters will be faced with misery as they fail to find high-quality privately rented accommodation.”

The NRLA is currently campaigning for the reintroduction of mortgage interest relief, and for housing benefit rates to be unfrozen.

Mortgage trap facing some landlords

Specialist buy-to-let lenders such as Landbay have not offered product switches to landlords for some time. But some building societies have more recently withdrawn the option – Newcastle BS being one.

While the former says funding lines make providing the option tricky, the latter says it is responding to more recent market volatility.

Mortgage broker David Gissing, of LDN Finance, said some landlords whose fixed-rate deals are ending have found the rents they charge are not enough to cover the stress test for a new fixed mortgage with an interest rate over 6pc.

Mr Gissing added: “Making things worse, lots of lenders aren’t offering rate switches for existing buy-to-let customers This means standard variable rate payments will be more than the rent received.”

Product – or rate – switches do not require an affordability assessment, whereas remortgaging does.

One landlord client of Mr Gissing’s had not increased their tenants’ rent for six years. They have now increased the rent by £300, and it still is not enough to cover lenders’ new affordability requirements.

He said: “Even if a rate switch was allowed at 6pc, it would still ‘wash its face’. So, as a landlord, do you sell or increase the rent again?

“Lenders are effectively forcing a decision and not being flexible with rate switches.”

This particular client’s tenants have lived in the property for nearly ten years.

Asked why landlords do not have reserves to cover these increases, Mr Gissing said many have been using their profits to reduce their outstanding mortgage balances.

Mortgage broker Aaron Strutt, of Trinity Financial, said standard variable rates are “shockingly bad”.

He added: “Many people will be unable to remortgage or switch to a cheaper rate. In effect, they will either be stuck or forced to sell.”

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said existing borrowers looking to remortgage can do so at “beneficial rates”.

“We refer to this facility as a ‘loyalty remortgage’, rather than a product transfer, due to technical constraints and how we are funded,” he said. “The remortgage does require a new survey.

“We have one of the lowest ‘reversion’ interest rates in our sector of the market and for landlords coming to us, where perhaps a product transfer is not available, we offer a ‘like for like’ remortgage facility at better interest coverage ratios than they could normally obtain.”

Newcastle BS has cited “the current volatile nature of the mortgage market” for why it has withdrawn its product switch option for existing buy-to-let landlords.

The lender said it was in the process of relaunching a range of product transfer options for buy-to-let customers.

They added: “We contact all customers with maturing products ahead of their mortgage products coming to the end, and issue a number of reminders with updates on new deals prior to their mortgage term ending to ensure they get the best possible deal.

“This means all buy-to-let customers with a product due to end will be contacted with details of the new product range. In addition to this, our SVR is one of the most competitive on the market, at 5.94pc.”

