Landlords forced to stump up bigger deposits to beat rising mortgage rates

Landlords are being forced to stump up vast deposits to cope with sky-high mortgage rates, as buy-to-let investing becomes increasingly difficult to navigate.

Three out of five investors (62pc) are now taking out mortgages with deposits of at least 40pc of the value of their properties when buying or remortgaging, according to the Yorkshire Building Society, a lender. This has tripled from 20pc a year ago.

By stumping up the extra cash property investors are able to save hundreds of pounds on their monthly payments.

Landlords are faced with finding the extra cash, or passing on higher costs to tenants who can find the same standard of accommodation for less money elsewhere.

It comes as rises in the costs of borrowing become the latest obstacle for landlords already facing higher taxes and increasingly tangled red tape on tenant evictions.

Supporting data from Hamptons estate agents found that a third of landlords (33pc) remortgaged with deposits of at least 51pc last month – a threefold increase from 11pc in July 2022.

David Fell, of the firm, said growing numbers of landlords were therefore forced to add extra equity when their mortgages expired, or risk their investments failing.

“Until interest rates spiked, the vast majority of landlords put down the smallest deposit they were able to, which typically was 25pc," he said.

“Obviously higher mortgage rates means in many places the buy-to-let model no longer works with a 25pc deposit. Indeed, only half of new purchases are still at a 75pc loan-to-value, and these are found disproportionately across the north of the country where yields are higher and they can still make money.”

The proportion of new buy-to-let mortgages with a 25pc deposit has fallen from 78pc in August to 49pc last month, coinciding with an increase in mortgage costs.

The average rate for a two-year buy-to-let mortgage with a 25pc deposit rose from 2.86pc a year ago to 5.95pc at the beginning of this month, according to the analyst Moneyfacts. During the same period, mortgages with a 40pc deposit rose from 2.07pc to 5.55pc.

A landlord with a £200,000 mortgage would save £576 a year with a 40pc deposit instead of a 25pc deposit.

Others are moving on to cheaper tracker rates as they wait for fixed mortgage rates to fall.

About a third of landlords are taking out tracker deals, up from 3pc before the mini-Budget last September, according to Leeds Building Society.

Yorkshire Building Society said 30pc of buy-to-let mortgage applications last month were for variable rates, including trackers, compared with 1pc in January 2021.

But this is only a temporary solution, as tracker rates continue to rise in line with central bank rates.

For many landlords, the best course of action is to pay off as much of their loans as possible to avoid falling foul of stringent lending criteria, according to Chris Norris, of the National Residential Landlords Association.

To get a buy-to-let mortgage, basic-rate taxpayers and limited companies need to show that the rental income covers 125pc of the repayment costs. For higher-rate taxpayers this metric known as an “interest coverage ratio” – ICR – is set at 145pc.

Properties with an ICR below 110pc will become unmortgageable and could be moved on to more expensive standard variable rates.

Rents can be increased to meet these standards, but there is a limit to how much more tenants can pay.

Mr Norris said: “Affordability is a huge concern. As much as landlords would love to just be able to charge enough to cover their costs plus their margin, there are lots of instances at the moment with landlords who've got quite high gearing where it's not possible. They know the market and they know the household wouldn't be able to support the rent that would be required to cover those costs.”