Some landlords leave their tenants without heat: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Journi Boone and Landon Pickett sit on the couch of their East Price Hill home on Jan. 6. It was 50 degrees in their home, where the furnace blew cold air instead of heat.

Hi, I’m Terry DeMio. You may know I write about the opioid epidemic, but this year my beat has expanded to include reporting about vulnerable people in our region.

In November, I saw a Cincinnati Health Department bulletin reminding landlords of city laws requiring them to keep tenants’ homes adequately heated. It also let tenants know if their landlords did not comply, a city investigator would check out the situation.

I wanted to know how often people who rent are left without heat, where this happens most and how the investigators worked. So I asked questions and went through hundreds of complaints.Today, The Enquirer is sharing what we learned about our neighbors who are left in the cold.

What else you need to know Thursday, Feb. 8

🌤️ Weather: High of 62. Warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

💲 Kroger rolls out sports betting kiosks at 14 nearby stores. Here's where.

📜 What year was that? This quiz tests your Cincinnati history knowledge.

📱 Can Ohio require parental consent for a teen to use TikTok? A federal judge will decide.

🏒 Jason Williams' inbox: Looking at arenas in cities Cincinnati could compete against for NHL team.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

With talk of Cincinnati (maybe) showing interest in adding an NHL team, the question is what to name it. Enquirer readers told us.

• 23 name ideas for Cincinnati's hypothetical NHL team, from goetta to flying pigs

Hundreds of local projects are lined up to get a piece of a $700 million pie that state lawmakers are dishing out.

• Ohio's 'super duper fund': How will $700M be spent on local projects?

Newspapers in 1937 and 1938 gave Anna Hahn sensational nicknames, including "Blonde Borgia," "Cincinnati's Angel of Death," and "Female Bluebeard." She eventually was convicted of murder and became the first woman in Ohio to die in the electric chair.

• Queen City Crime: How serial killer Anna Hahn rocked Cincinnati, made Ohio history

The B-17F "Flying Fortress," nicknamed the "Danellen," that was co-piloted by U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Daniel Winstead Corson during a bombing raid on a German aircraft factory in Nazi-occupied France.

• Remains of pilot killed in WWII identified as Middletown man nearly 80 years later

Soul Secrets gives OTR taste of Southern cooking, from catfish to gumbo.

• Why catfish and gumbo are part of this Cincinnati restaurant's soul

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Some landlords leave their tenants without heat: | Daily Briefing