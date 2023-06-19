Landlords are paying the highest price in Britain’s mortgage meltdown

Rami El-Boghdadly - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

When Rami El-Boghdadly embarked on his career as a landlord it seemed like a copper-bottomed way to build up a nest egg for his young family. And at first everything went to plan. But, over the past three years, Rami and his wife Hiba have seen their simple, modest investment spiral into a money pit they can’t wait to get rid of.

“It just does not seem viable to make money out of property,” said Rami. “It might once have been a wise investment, but it isn’t any more.”

Britain’s buy-to-let landlords are being squeezed from every direction right now. They are routinely accused of greed, and blamed for rising rents, on the one hand, while facing soaring mortgage payments and increased red tape, on the other.

But the looming mortgage crisis is threatening to hurt buy-to-let landlords more than any other type of borrower. This is because buy-to-let borrowers typically use interest-only mortgages and so are more exposed to spikes in rates.

Figures from broker L&C Mortgages show that before the Bank of England began increasing rates in late 2021, the cheapest two-year fix was around 1.05 per cent with a £1,995 fee. This meant borrowers faced paying £175 a month on a £200,000 loan.

Yet now, the same lender is offering a 4.54 per cent rate with a £3,999 fee – raising monthly repayments to £757.

A report by Savills, published this month, found that landlord profitability has fallen to lower than 4 per cent of gross rent, levels last seen in 2007. Between 2014 and 2021 they were enjoying average profits of 23 per cent. Little wonder that many are considering an exit strategy.

Rami and Hiba are accidental landlords. When their son was born in 2006 they bought a three bedroom terrace in Worsley, Salford, for £116,000. The young family lived there happily but once their second child was born they needed more space.

Rami, 43, director of a PR and marketing company, and Hiba, 45, a teacher, were in a position to hang on to the house and buy themselves a larger home in Standish, Wigan. “We thought it would be a good opportunity to have a nest egg for the kids,” said Rami.

The couple found a long-term tenant and all was well until the onset of the pandemic. “She stopped allowing us access to the house so we had no idea what was going on,” said Rami.

When the tenant gave notice and moved out in January what they discovered horrified them. “She had painted over the laminate floors, around the furniture,” said Rami.

“She had painted the kitchen, including the cooker and the extractor. The garden was destroyed. She had ripped out the decking and converted it into some sort of forest, covered in cigarette butts and broken glass.”

Rami estimates that putting the damage right will cost around £20,000. The tenant’s deposit plus his insurance will cover some, but not all, of the ongoing work.

He took the case to Small Claims Court to recoup the remainder – £6,800 – and although the court found in his favour he is still waiting for the tenant to respond to a letter from the company of bailiffs he has instructed to recover his money.

So far legal costs amount to around £700 and Rami is working on the house himself to keep bills down.

Meanwhile his running costs have spiralled. The average two year fixed rate mortgage for a BTL property increased from 2.96 per cent five years ago to 5.58 per cent today according to Moneyfacts.

Until the autumn Rami was paying £197 per month for his mortgage, set against rental income of £850 per month. Today his mortgage has shot up to £788 per month, and of course he has no rental income at all.

“It is absolute madness,” said Rami.

When the renovation work is complete Rami will sell up. “I have had about as much as I can take of this Government taking as much as it can, and offering no support to me as a small business owner and as a landlord,” he said.

The property has been valued at £220,000, which means that over the last 17 years the couple have seen capital growth. But Rami doubts it will be an easy sell.

“Don’t forget that house prices are falling and no landlords are buying, and whatever we do sell it for we will have to pay capital gains tax because it has been rented,” said Rami. “I don’t know what I am going to do with … [the capital] … but it will definitely be something overseas.”

Rami’s frustration with buy to let is being echoed around the country.

The latest UK Residential Market Survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors found that almost two thirds of the estate agents they surveyed had seen an increase in the number of landlords looking to sell their properties, and a similar decline in the number of would-be landlords looking to buy rental properties.

And as rental supply reduces more than half of agents expect to see rents rise by six per cent every year for the next five years.

The other challenge for landlords comes in the form of regulations. Licensing schemes have been introduced over large swathes of the country, and the Government has suggested that, from 2025, only homes with an EPC (energy performance certificate) rating of C or above can be rented.

The UK’s average EPC rating is D and upgrading homes to meet the higher rating could cost tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of pounds. More recently the Renters (Reform) Bill proposes scrapping Section 21 no fault evictions.

Meanwhile landlords also feel betrayed by press coverage of the housing crisis which often depicts them as greedy profiteers. A recent study by buy to let lender Landbay found that more than 80 per cent of landlords feel they get unfairly pilloried by the media.

Of course not all landlords are feeling the pinch. Neil Dickins, 54, invested in his first rental property, a one bedroom house in Lightwater, Surrey, in 2021. “I did it because it was a combination of low risk and low touch investment, with a steady return,” he said.

Neil astutely opted for a five year fixed mortgage, at circa 2.5 per cent, which means he hasn’t had to face the current round of interest rate rises, and the property, rented out and maintained by Smarter Rent, is not only low maintenance but is earning him a net yield of nine per cent.

“It has also gone up ten per cent,” he said.

Emboldened, Neil, founder of Intellectual Capital Resources, a tech recruitment consultancy, invested in a second rental property in May of this year.

The three bedroom house in Guildford, Surrey, cost £400,000. This time around the best mortgage rate he could find was circa 5.5 per cent. But, once renovated and rented out, Neil anticipates earning nine per cent yield.

“The timing may not be perfect, but when is it ever perfect?” he said. “If I am paying five per cent and making nine per cent, then it makes sense.”

Neil has not ruled out buying more rental properties. If and when he does he will be concentrating on high quality homes in sought after locations. “If you offer a quality product that is geared towards the customer then you are always going to be successful,” he said.

Karen Gregory has had to sell her rental property because of rising cost - Jamie Lorriman

While Neil is actively considering increasing his portfolio Karen Gregory is in the process of shrinking hers. Karen, 55, who lives in Worthing, West Sussex, is thoroughly immersed in the landlord business.

She owns, or co-owns, three rental properties, and helps other landlords manage their properties through her company, The Ethical Landlady. She is also the National Residential Landlords’ Associations south London representative.

Back in 2004 Karen bought herself two bedroom house in Walthamstow, west London, for £230,000.

When she went on to buy a home with her partner in 2010 she decided to hang on to the property and rent it out, initially for £1,250pcm, which covered her £1,034pcm repayment mortgage.

Karen later switched to a BTL interest only mortgage, which reduced her monthly repayments, and by January 2020 her monthly mortgage payment came in at £494pcm, against monthly rent of £1,850.

But when the two year deal ended in January Karen’s profits evaporated. In February her payment was £1,535. In March her tenants moved out. Meanwhile, as interest rates rose so did her mortgage payments, hitting £1,897 in June.

Once costs and tax were factored into the equation Karen could see no way to make the property break even. She decided her only option was to sell up and is currently in the process of selling the house for £720,000.

“I had intended to keep it forever, and it makes me quite sad that I have had no real choice, but it makes no sense to hold onto it,” said Karen.

“Last year I was merrily plodding along knowing that my mortgage was coming to an end, and if I had looked around in August I probably would have been able to secure a reasonable fixed deal. But then (Liz) Truss and (Kwasi) Kwarteng came along, and rates have been up, up, up ever since.

“The Bank of England has been way too slow in putting interest rates up in a sensible way in the past. It just feels like mismanagement.”

Once the house is sold and Capital Gains Tax, charged at between 18 and 28 per cent, is paid, Karen will need to decide what to do with the not inconsiderable proceeds of the sale.

Her two co-owned rentals remain on fixed deals, giving her a breathing space on them for the next couple of years.

And she may consider another rental property near her south coast home – but only if she can buy outright and avoid the ups and downs of interest rates in future.

“I talk to landlords all the time and many of them are selling up, and it is just compounding the pressure on renters,” said Karen. “It is really tough out there, for everyone.”

