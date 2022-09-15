Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) most popular amongst individual investors who own 55%, insiders hold 23%

A look at the shareholders of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 23% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Landmark Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Landmark Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Landmark Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Landmark Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Landmark Bancorp. Michael Brilley is currently the company's largest shareholder with 5.2% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.8% and 3.9% of the stock. Richard Ball, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Michael Scheopner is the owner of 2.5% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Landmark Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Landmark Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders have a US$29m stake in this US$125m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 55% of Landmark Bancorp shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

