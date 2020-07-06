Landmark Credit Union Adds New Greenfield, Wisconsin Branch

NEW BERLIN, Wis., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 6, Landmark Credit Union added its new Greenfield, Wis., location to its growing branch network. Located at 8300 W. Layton Avenue, the new branch's operations align with the credit union's current model of offering drive-thru service and appointments for select in-person and curbside services. To schedule an appointment, visit landmarkcu.com/branch-appointment/ .

"This much anticipated location is an exciting addition to our branch network," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The branch provides our members with another convenient option for meeting their everyday financial needs. Our branches also play and important role in building awareness of our brand and strengthening our ties to the communities we serve."

Landmark's Greenfield branch follows the credit union's flagship branch design with key amenities such as private offices, drive-thru lanes and a drive-up ATM. This design was also used for Landmark's Brookfield West location which opened in December of last year, and the Glendale branch which is currently under construction and is anticipated to open this coming winter.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team has worked diligently to find innovative ways to continue to provide our members with vital access to our essential financial services," explained Brian Melter, Chief Experience Officer. "With our easy to use online and mobile offerings, friendly call center, expansion of drive-thru services and in-person and curbside appointments for complex transactions and services, we're ensuring our members have a wide variety of ways to interact with us in ways that best meet their needs. Adding Greenfield to our network, further supports this goal."

To celebrate the addition of the new branch location, Landmark is donating $500 each to the Greenfield Fire Department and the Greenfield Health Department.

Landmark Credit Union has $4.7 billion in assets and more than 750 employees, who serve over 360,000 members at 33 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin. Visit landmarkcu.com to learn more.

