Landmark Fort Myers Beach church falls to wrecking ball 15 months after Hurricane Ian

With links to the first church built on Fort Myers Beach, Chapel By The Sea Presbyterian Church faced demolition Wednesday, more than 15 months after Hurricane Ian washed away its foundation.

Church administrator Denise Armstrong said members will take a pause before deciding if they'll rebuild at the property, the original chapel erected in 1938. She said the church was the first on the beach, predating the Matanzas Pass Bridge, by several decades, and other island churches.

"Our future is on hold," she said. "We'll get the buildings down and secure the property."

Hurricane Ian slammed into the island city in September 2022, making the church uninhabitable. About a third of the way down San Carlos Boulevard, the two-story peaked white church with a wrap-around porch sat at 100 Chapel St.

The storm tossed Chapel by the Sea's baptismal font and its 1942 church bell around the property facing the Gulf of Mexico and swept away a church safe.

Armstrong said members rescued the stained glass windows depicting three dolphins circling a boat, as well as its cross. Handbells used by its choir remained in a closet off the balconies, and they also salvaged the chimes.

Attracting a 400-strong crowd at the height of season, the 160-some families at the church have halved, with about 88 of them now worshipping on the mainland at Cypress Lake Presbyterian in Fort Myers, Armstrong said.

Some members had very little damage, but many others are "still looking at 2025 until fully back in their homes," she explained.

Armstrong said none of the churches on the beach are able to use their buildings, many with tents set up on the properties for services.

"It will be a good year before anybody is back in their buildings," she said. "They're all working on permits and designs. ... We’re just not able at this point to have that as an option."

The church members will return a survey and then the Port Charlotte-based Peace River Presbytery, the governing body of more than 30 Southwest Florida Presbyterian Churches, will make a decision, Armstrong said.

In addition to the bell, handbells, and stained glass mosaics, a major historical piece also evaded damage by Hurricane Ian.

The original church building moved to Harlem Heights in the 1980s when the latest building went up and now serves as Mission Baptist.

The Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church on Fort Myers Beach started getting torn down on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The structure sustained considerable damage in Hurricane Ian in 2022.

