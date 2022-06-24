Landmark gun-safety bill heads to U.S. House after Senate passage

FILE PHOTO: People participate in the 'March for Our Lives' rally against gun violence
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katharine Jackson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

By Katharine Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gun-safety bill that marked rare bipartisan cooperation as it passed the U.S. Senate was poised for approval by the House of Representatives on Friday on its way to President Joe Biden's desk.

The Senate bill, passed in a 65-33 vote late Thursday, is a modest package of measures to toughen federal gun laws, weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, that killed more than 30 people, including 19 children. Fifteen Republicans joined all 50 Senate Democrats in voting for passage.

It is the first major gun-control legislation to pass in three decades in a country with the highest gun ownership per capita in the world and the highest number of mass shootings annually among wealthy nations.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauded the bill's passage and said in a statement that her chamber would take up the bill "first thing" on Friday, with a vote coming as soon as possible.

The legislation would tighten background checks for potential gun buyers with prior domestic violence convictions or significant juvenile criminal records as well as increase funding for school security and mental health programs.

House Republicans urged members to vote against it, but in a chamber controlled by Democrats, their support is not needed for passage.

Biden has said that he will sign the bill into law.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Mark Porter)

Recommended Stories

  • House takes on gun bill, Ukrainian forces retreat, 1 year since Surfside: 5 things to know Friday

    After the Senate passed a historic gun safety bill, it goes to the House; Ukraine's army will leave a damaged city and more news to start your Friday.

  • Trump decries McCarthy's handling of Jan. 6 panel, which a Democrat calls a 'historic and strategic blunder'

    Former President Trump says House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy mishandled appointments to the Jan. 6 committee. But so far, McCarthy's caucus is sticking with him.

  • U.S. Senate passes gun safety bill as Supreme Court knocks down handgun limits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan package of modest gun safety measures passed the U.S. Senate late on Thursday even as the Supreme Court broadly expanded gun rights by ruling Americans have a constitutional right to carry handguns in public for self-defense. The landmark court ruling and Senate action on gun safety illustrate the deep divide over firearms in the United States, weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, killed more than 30 people, including 19 children. The Senate bill, approved in a 65-33 vote, is the first significant gun control legislation to pass in three decades, in a country with the highest gun ownership per capita in the world and the highest number of mass shootings annually among wealthy nations.

  • Gun control bill heads for House after Senate passes it: CBS News Flash June 24, 2022

    The Senate has passed a gun control bill, 65 to 33. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on it Friday - then send it to President Biden's desk. It’s been one year since the Surfside, Fla. building collapse. And a judge has given final approval to a settlement topping $1 billion for victims. And the Supreme Court will release more decisions in the morning. One could involve the fate of Roe v. Wade.

  • Virginia senators comment on gun legislation

    The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan gun safety bill.

  • Congress set to approve landmark bipartisan gun bill despite gridlock

    The Senate on Thursday easily approved a bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unthinkable just a month ago, clearing the way for final congressional approval of what will be lawmakers' most far-reaching response in decades to the nation's run of brutal mass shootings.

  • Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers Are Collecting Troves of Data That Could Be Weaponized Against Women

    A TIME investigation found the data could expose women to major legal risks.

  • Curators apologize for antisemitic work at German art show

    The curators of a major art show in Germany have apologized for including a work featuring antisemitic elements that prompted an outcry at the event's opening this week. Organizers of the documenta fifteen show in Kassel ordered the banner by Indonesian collective Taring Padi, titled “People’s Justice,” to be taken down Tuesday following widespread criticism from Jewish groups and German and Israeli officials. The installation featured a soldier with the face of a pig, wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet inscribed with the word “Mossad,” the name of Israel’s intelligence agency.

  • Herschel Walker's run for office will be uphill all the way

    Herschel Walker's U.S. Senate run will be toughest dash for glory of his life

  • US Senate passes first and 'most significant' gun control bill in decades

    Following a mass school shooting in Texas last month, the US Senate has passed the 'most significant' gun control bill in nearly 30 years.

  • Some Chinese cities relax COVID testing mandates

    Several Chinese cities have scrapped or relaxed their COVID-19 testing mandates after China emerged from its worst regional outbreaks, with officials told not to cause too much disruption to people's lives while staying vigilant about the virus. China, whose economy has been hit hard by various COVID restrictions during March to May including a lockdown in Shanghai, faces high stakes to prevent another major outbreak. While cities such as Beijing and Shanghai that still have sporadic cases require citizens to test every few days, concerns have grown that frequent testing, if widely adopted across China, may result in huge financial burdens on local governments already squeezed by reduced revenue due to slower local economies and massive tax cuts to support businesses.

  • US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades

    The landmark bill is a rare moment of cooperation between the two parties over gun control measures.

  • The Week in Numbers: bitcoin blues, Kellogg splits

    STORY: From bitcoin on the brink, to why Kellogg is doing the splits, this is the Week in Numbers. First up…Around $20,000 is the level bitcoin has been flirting with all week, having gone significantly lower last weekend. That has some traders jittery, as they say a move below that level could trigger a new plunge. The latest wobbles have been caused by signs that more big crypto players face financial trouble.3 is the magic number for cereal-maker Kellogg. It surprised investors with a plan to split into a trio of standalone firms. By the far the biggest of the three will be its snacks business, which makes nibbles like Pringles potato chips.$33.50 per share is JetBlue’s improved offer for Spirit Airlines. That’s a bid to convince the budget carrier to accept its offer over that of rival Frontier Airlines. The winner of this bidding war will get to create the fifth-largest U.S. carrier.$22 billion could be the value of Toshiba in a deal to take it private. Reuters sources say that’s the price bidders have put on the troubled Japanese conglomerate. U.S fund Bain Capital is said to be among the most aggressive bidders.And $2.9 billion is the value of some energy bars. That’s how much Mondelez will pay to acquire Clif Bar & Company. The Toblerone and Oreos maker wants to build a $1 billion global snack bar franchise for itself.

  • Senate passes most sweeping gun bill in decades, setting up House vote

    The Senate passed the most sweeping gun bill in decades designed to prevent gun violence, a major victory for advocates and a rare defeat for the NRA.

  • WHO meeting on monkeypox, possible global health emergency

    The World Health Organization (WHO) is meeting to discuss the monkeypox virus and determine whether the outbreak warrants being declared a global health emergency.

  • 4 Beverages That Will Hydrate You More Than Water This Summer Season

    For our #HotChicaSummer series, we are rounding up some must-have beverages you need to pack in your cooler to help beat the heat.

  • Futures rise as investors scale back rate hike expectations

    Fears that aggressive tightening by major central banks will cause a sharp economic downturn have roiled financial markets this month, pushing the benchmark S&P 500 to confirm a bear market or a 20% fall from its recent peak. Data on Thursday showed U.S. business activity slowed considerably in June, driving investors to scale back bets on where interest rates may peak and bring forward their views on the timing of rate cuts. Money markets see U.S. interest rates peaking at around 3.4% by next March, far below the just above 4% priced for June 2023 before last Wednesday's Fed meeting.

  • Trevor Noah Has A Blunt Observation About What Really Matters To Americans

    "The Daily Show" host mocks Mitch McConnell for claiming the bipartisan gun safety bill was “fully upholding the Second Amendment.”

  • Supreme Court amendment decision

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow breaks it down.

  • The Queen Is Hosting A Joint 40th Birthday Party For William And Kate

    The Queen is reportedly hosting a joint 40th birthday party for Prince William and Kate Middleton—details here!