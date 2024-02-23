Landmark hate crime trial underway in death of transgender woman Dime Doe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — A landmark trial over a hate crime, involving the death of a transgender woman from Allendale, is underway in Columbia. Daqua Lameek Ritter faces charges of killing a Black transgender woman, known as Dime Doe in court documents, in August 2019.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Ritter lured the victim to a remote area in Allendale County, South Carolina, and fatally shot her three times with a .22 caliber handgun.

Thursday, NewsChannel 6 heard crucial testimony from four people, including Xavier Pinkney. Pinkney detailed conversations with Ritter, revealing disturbing rumors about Dime Doe. He testified about Ritter’s attempts to burn clothes and coerce him into hiding the weapon.

The defense cross-examined Pinkney, exposing inconsistencies in his statements between his initial interview and Thursday’s testimony.

The FBI task force shed light on the role of cell phone data in the investigation, analyzing calls and messages. They were unable to pinpoint the exact location of the phone.

Based on tower location, they identified an area including near Concord Church Road where Doe was found.

Jamie Presiter took the stand, recounting Ritter’s motives for the incident, involving a sensitive photo he wanted removed from Doe’s phone to avoid social media exposure.

Kara Mallory shared her encounter with Ritter, describing his unusual behavior and sudden rush when looking for her son’s father, Calvin Peebles, who later left with Ritter, following the incident.

Ritter eventually fled to New York.

Ritter could face multiple life sentences if convicted on charges, including hate crimes, murder with a firearm, and misleading investigators.

The trial marks a significant moment as it is the first time a federal jury decides a case based on a hate crime involving the victim’s gender identity.

