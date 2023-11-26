Landmark status of Rochester's ear of corn set for review

Nov. 26—ROCHESTER — Landmark designation for the

Ear of Corn water tower

will be considered Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The tower's potential historic status has been discussed since Seneca Foods announced plans to close the plan, which occurred in 2018.

On Tuesday, Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission will consider recommending the official landmark status for the water tower, following a public hearing during its 5 p.m. meeting in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

While the final decision will be left to the Rochester City Council, the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office has already indicated it supports landmark designation.

"Rochester's 'Ear of Corn' water tower is historically significant as an excellent representation of a novelty type of architecture in which a sculptural form is used to advertise the business for which it was constructed,"

Historic Preservation Specialist Michael Koop wrote

following a state review.

The tower was built in 1931, two years after the canning facility was built by Reid Murdoch Co. It was designed to hold 50,000 gallons of water needed for the canning process.

The facility was sold to Libby, McNeil, and Libby in 1948 and Seneca Foods in 1983, with the tower remaining in the same location.

A report from Molly Patterson-Lungren,

the city's heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, points to the unique characteristics of the tower, along with its scale as a recognizable icon, as support for landmark status.

"The fact that it is so recognizable and specifically attributed to Rochester is evidenced by the presence of its image in artwork and on social media posts, which has grown in number over the past several years," Patterson-Lungren wrote.

While the tower was repainted in 2021 during a $400,000 rehabilitation project, she noted it used the same corn kernel and leaf design and no other changes to the tower's height or components have been made since its construction.

Olmsted County commissioners have repeatedly voiced a desire to keep the tower

since the county purchased the former Seneca site at 1217 Third Ave. SE for $5.6 million in 2019.

The county has razed the former canning facility, but the requirement to maintain the tower was part of a 2022 request for proposals for redevelopment of the site, which failed to yield a plan for the surrounding property.

If the tower is designated as a city landmark, future changes to its location or exterior appearance would require added review by the Heritage Preservation Commission.

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Nov. 27 include:

—Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

