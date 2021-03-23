Landowners and stalkers 'fear the worst' over plans for new deer management regime

Richard Baynes
·4 min read
The Red Deer Stag with antlers, Glencoe, west Highlands - Jaroslav Sugarek/iStockphoto
The Red Deer Stag with antlers, Glencoe, west Highlands - Jaroslav Sugarek/iStockphoto

Stalkers and estates are bracing themselves for the imposition of major changes to deer management in Scotland, which they fear could wreck stalking businesses and have serious welfare impacts.

The Scottish Government is expected to approve a raft of measures to drive deer numbers down when it publishes its response on Wednesday to last year’s expert report on deer in Scotland.

The Deer Working Group (DWG) report was drawn up after concerns that deer herds have swollen to unmanageable levels, damaging woodland and peatlands. It is thought there could be a million deer in Scotland now, with perhaps 400,000 of those red deer. Conservationists say deer numbers should be cut by half or more.

A family of red deer - several does and their young - in Glen Etive by Glencoe&#xa0; - &#xa0;theasis/&#xa0;iStockphoto
A family of red deer - several does and their young - in Glen Etive by Glencoe - theasis/ iStockphoto

Deer managers say they expect the Government to approve much of the report, and gamekeepers say they are expecting “the worst,” while conservationists say they expect the government to accept all the report’s recommendations.

Among those recommendations was an upper limit of 10 red deer per square kilometre the Highlands, a significant reduction of the population in some areas.

It said rules on night hunting should be relaxed, with the closed season for stags scrapped, and the open season for hinds extended until April.

The report also suggested a “planned cull approval system”, likely to mean NatureScot setting legally-enforceable targets each year for the number of deer estates must shoot. Under the current system voluntary agreements are negotiated between deer managers and the Government nature agency, with compulsory powers rarely used.

The report said the level of damage done by deer was unacceptable but some estates fear a drastic reduction in deer will mean not enough animals for paying clients to shoot.

On Tuesday, the Scottish Association of Gamekeepers (SGA) chairman Alex Hogg said: “We are bracing ourselves for the worst: a state-endorsed erosion of a Scottish wildlife icon.

“The report’s recommendations on lengthening the open season by around 15 weeks effectively legitimise year-round killing and remove the welfare protections groups such as ourselves fought hard to protect.

“We are also concerned for our members’ mental wellbeing. Effectively the Scottish Government will be asking them to kill and gralloch heavily pregnant females way into the spring. These are pregnant mums which will have moving young, bigger than the size of a hare, inside them.

“If politicians back this, perhaps they should be made to experience it first.”

The Association of Deer Management Groups, which operates the current largely voluntary system of deer management alongside Government agency NaturesScot, also expects big changes.

Chairman Richard Cooke said: “It’s a reasonable expectation that the Scottish Government will accept much of what the deer working group has recommended.”

Last year in response to the DWG report, Cooke said: “Fundamentally this report is about further heavy reductions in deer numbers which would have a devastating effect on an important rural industry in the remoter parts of Scotland.”

He said deer had become demonised, and the impacts of other herbivores such as sheep were being overlooked.

Mike Daniels, head of policy and land management for conservation charity the John Muir Trust, said: “We hope and expect the Scottish Government to accept all of the recommendations in the [DWG] report and to timetable their implementation as soon as possible.

“The independent expert group spent two years thoroughly researching and reviewing this issue in great detail. They have made clear and practical recommendations. It is essential these are all implemented in order to deliver the step change needed to tackle the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis we face.”

If the Government does accept most of the recommendations it is also likely to have major impacts on the deer management side of NatureScot. It has until now worked with DMGs on a voluntary basis, and staff will fear a greater element of compulsion could sour relations and make it more difficult to get their job done.

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly a year's worth of rain fell in 6 days in parts of Australia

    Rainfall is easing in some parts of Australia Tuesday, but many rivers continue to rise in the wake of nearly a year's worth of rainfall that fell in just six days in New South Wales and Queensland. Why it matters: The flooding is the latest in a string of extreme weather disasters that have struck Australia in the past year. The country has careened from drought and devastating wildfires to unusually heavy rains and flooding not seen in decades. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.More heavy rain is still forecast on Tuesday for southeastern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales, as well as the south coast of New South Wales, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. As a low-pressure area intensifies and moves south to the Tasman Sea, heavy rains are also expected in Tasmania, where up to 8 inches is forecast, along with strong winds.The big picture: Australia is ground zero for emerging impacts of climate change, from heat waves and wildfires to flooding. Scientific studies have established clear ties between increasingly common and heavy rainfall events and a warming ocean and atmosphere. As temperatures increase, the amount of moisture the air can hold also climbs. What they're saying: "For many communities dealing with floods right now, this is the latest in a line of climate change-exacerbated extreme weather events they have faced, including drought, the Black Summer bushfires, and scorching heat waves," said Climate Council spokesperson and climate scientist Will Steffen. The bottom line: Prime Minister Scott Morrison's administration has resisted citing climate change as one of the causes of this disaster.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘An environmental disaster’: Residents decry clearing of trees in southwest Fort Worth

    Residents are worried about the impact of development near the Trinity River: “It’s extremely abusive, and an environmental disaster, really, in that little section of the river.”

  • California Rescue Caring for Two Jelly Bean-Sized Baby Hummingbirds Found Alone in Tiny Nests

    SPCA Monterey County shared that baby hummingbirds, often affected by storms and yard work, are often the first birds they care for each Spring

  • Make it rain: US states embrace 'cloud seeding' to try to conquer drought

    Cloud seeding involves adding small particles of silver iodide to clouds to spur rainfall – but will it work? An empty irrigation canal at a tree farm in Corrales, New Mexico. Forty percent of the US west of the continental divide classed as being in ‘exceptional drought’, the most severe of four levels of drought. Photograph: Susan Montoya Bryan/AP With three-quarters of the US west gripped by a seemingly ceaseless drought, several states are increasingly embracing a drastic intervention – the modification of the weather to spur more rainfall. The latest reports from the US Drought Monitor have provided sobering reading, with 40% of the US west of the continental divide classed as being in “exceptional drought”, the most severe of four levels of drought. This is down only marginally from 47% in January, a record in the monitor’s 20-year history, and barring the arrival of a barrage of late winter storms will almost guarantee a severely parched year for western states. “We haven’t had much in the way of winter rain or snow, which is concerning, as we would hope to put a big dent in the drought,” said Brian Fuchs, a climatologist at the National Drought Mitigation Center. “It looks like it’s going to be a very tough year. We are probably looking at increased fire dangers, water restrictions and also impacts to ecosystems, such as small rivers and streams and the wildlife living there.” The stresses of drought, upon water supplies for drinking and to supply the west’s vast agricultural systems, have prompted eight states to look to a form of weather modification called cloud seeding to stave off the worst. Cloud seeding involves using aircraft or drones to add small particles of silver iodide, which have a structure similar to ice, to clouds. Water droplets cluster around the particles, modifying the structure of the clouds and increasing the chance of precipitation. “With drought still a major concern, cloud seeding is an encouraged technology for Wyoming to use based on our drought contingency plan,” said Julie Gondzar, project manager for the state’s water development office. “It is an inexpensive way to help add water to our basins, in small, incremental amounts over long periods of time.” Cloud seeding experiments have taken place since the 1940s but until recently there was little certainty the method had any positive impact. But research last year managed to pinpoint snowfall that “unambiguously” came from cloud seeding and Gondzar said officials in Wyoming and elsewhere have “concluded that cloud seeding works, and is an effective way to aid in drought-stricken areas, with no negative environmental impacts”. Others are now looking to join in, including the “four corners” states – Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico – that have been ravaged by the most extreme version of the latest drought. “We are very hopeful for significant funding this year with an eye towards enough to do the entire state in the future,” said Rick Ledbetter, a supervisor for the Roosevelt soil and water district in New Mexico who has run a pilot scheme for cloud seeding. “I believe that there will be no choice in the future but to look at weather modification.” Experts who have studied cloud seeding point out that it is no panacea, given it doesn’t solve the systemic causes of drought and can be tricky to implement – only certain clouds in certain weather conditions can be seeded with nascent rain and there’s no guarantee it will break a drought even if successful. “I don’t think cloud seeding will solve the problem but it can help,” said Katja Friedrich, a University of Colorado researcher who has studied the issue. “It needs to be part of a broader water plan that involves conserving water efficiently, we can’t just focus on one thing. Also there is a question whether you will be able to do it in a changing climate – you need cold temperatures and once it gets too warm you aren’t able to do the cloud seeding.” While states attempt to formulate a response to the growing threat of drought, advocates warn that poorer people, and people of color, are most likely to suffer from a water-constrained future. Miguel Hernandez, from the non-profit Comite Civico de Valle group in Imperial Valley, southern California, said the drought has brought ongoing issues for Latino agricultural workers, some of whom have to resort to using irrigation canals for cooking water or for brushing their teeth. “Getting them good drinkable water is a priority,” he said. “We have issues with water diverted away to metropolitan areas too, leaving us with little to no water in our region. The drought causes a lot of different issues here.” The current drought has been building since an exceptionally hot summer last year but the past 20 years can be seen collectively as a “mega-drought” in the US west, Fuchs said. Scientists have pointed to the climate crisis as a key cause. “There has been very little relief and this could well be a precursor to what can be expected for the west in the future,” Fuchs said. “It’s kind of scary to think that way.”

  • California condors will fly in the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years

    It’s the largest soaring bird in North America with a wingspan of nearly 10 feet.

  • 'A loud month, for sure': U.S. awaits huge, 17-year cicada hatch

    A once-every-17 year hatch of periodic cicadas is set to occur across parts of the eastern United States - and it is expected to be big. It is hard to predict the exact day the hatching will start, but Dr. Jessica Ware, an associate curator of invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, expects it will be sometime around May 13. Periodic cicadas are a different species from the annual cicadas that can be heard on most summer nights after dusk.

  • Researchers Discover Some Brain Cells Come Alive and Grow Hours After Death

    Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found inflammatory cells called glial cells became more active hours after a person had died.

  • Four arrested in Uganda suspected of poisoning lions

    Ugandan police on Tuesday seized the mutilated remains of several lions from suspected wildlife traffickers believed responsible for poisoning six big cats in a world-famous national park last week.

  • Nurse, correctional officer dead at Iowa prison after inmate attacks multiple staff members

    The deaths resulted from an inmate attacking multiple staff members and inmates at the prison's infirmary, the Iowa Department of Corrections says.

  • Reeling from pandemic, Hungarian zookeeper puts price tag on his life's work

    Tibor Toth plays every day with Mohini and Begum, white Bengal tigers he has bottle-fed like dozens of other rare animals in the zoo he has built up over 25 years. The Hungarian zoo owner said he was inspired by Austrian-born naturalist Joy Adamson, who in her book "Born Free" told the story of how she and her husband raised a lion cub and trained it to fend for itself. "The pandemic came, which rattled us badly, and today we often get up not knowing what the next day will bring and thinking that this is the end of it now after 25 years," he said, giving a whipped cream treat to the Bengal tigers.

  • Yale Researchers Create Map Attempting to Show Where Unknown Species May Live

    New research published on Monday by a team of scientists from Yale gives an idea of where undiscovered species may have the best chance of being found.

  • Man accused of holding National Guard members at gunpoint

    An Arizona man is accused of forcing off the road a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas and then holding 11 guard members at gunpoint. Larry Harris, 66, of Willcox, Arizona, told police that he stopped three vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child, authorities said. None of the National Guard members were injured, and Harris was arrested Tuesday morning when police responded to the scene.

  • 'The Office' Character Toby Flenderson's House on the Market for $1 Million

    The Los Angeles home that appeared in 'The Office' is indeed real and Michael Scott's eggs are no longer staining the front of it all these years later.

  • Dave Grohl Loves the Misfits Now, All Thanks to His Daughter

    Dave Grohl has a confession to make: he never liked the Misfits, and he's not even sure why. But times have changed, and he's fallen in love with the band after his daughter convinced him to give the horror-punk legends another try. "Now, when I was young I never really liked the Misfits,"

  • Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds streaming option in summer movie shuffle

    Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the worldwide release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service. Theater operators had been hoping that "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, would kick off a summer blockbuster season in early May and draw crowds back to theaters after extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of AMC Entertainment, the world's largest cinema operator, slumped 16% after the announcement.

  • New Pats TE Jonnu Smith eyeing 'fresh start on the journey'

    Jonnu Smith’s NFL career hasn’t been short on highlights. Coming off his fourth season with the Tennessee Titans, Smith was one of the most sought tight ends on the market, fresh off a 2020 season in which he set career highs in receptions (41), receiving yards (448) and touchdowns (eight). When he heard that one of the first calls came from the New England Patriots, it got his attention.

  • I Can't Even Put Into Words How Angry I Am at Spring Breakers, but Here Goes Nothing

    You learn as a kid that if something is deemed wrong, you probably shouldn't do it. But the more you're denied it, the more (oh, the more) you want it.

  • Meet Marge! The National Aviary Introduces Their Fluffy New Penguin Chick to the World

    Marge hatched at Pittsburgh's National Aviary in January, and she is the first chick for penguin parents Buddy and Holly

  • The true story, and tragic ending, of 76 Allied prisoners' 'Great Escape' from the Nazis

    The largest Allied prisoner-of-war escape attempt didn't go as planned, but it has lived on history.

  • Air Force Pilot Reveals What It Was Like to Fly the Secret Soviet MiG-21

    The deadly fighter was the Soviet Union’s version of the F-16.