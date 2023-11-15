Landry civil suit adds fiancé as a defendant

Nov. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — The criminal case in the death of the Leelanau woman who was struck and killed while walking her dog has concluded, but the civil proceedings against Christen Landry are just getting underway.

This week, Landry's fiancé, Kelly Sean Karcher, was added as a defendant in the civil suit.

The amended complaint filed by attorney Blake Ringsmuth, who is representing the estate of Evelyn "Evie" Kellogg, was approved by the court during a hearing Monday.

Landry was criminally convicted in the Dec. 8 death of Kellogg, 43. Earlier this month, in a courtroom in Leelanau County, she was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to operating a vehicle under the influence, causing serious injury.

Now, Landry, along with Karcher and his mother, Karen Christopher, are being named as defendants in the civil suit brought by the Kellogg estate and filed in the 13th Circuit Court in Grand Traverse County over the summer.

The amended complaint states that Christopher and her son were owners and suppliers of the car that Landry had been driving on the night she struck and killed Kellogg.

"Defendant Karcher held a durable power of attorney over his mother's (Defendant Christopher) affairs and property, including the vehicle involved in this incident," the lawsuit states.

The suit is alleging that Karcher was negligent in his actions that night, and that he was aware of Landry's "significant alcohol consumption" before entrusting her with his mother's car.

In doing so, the complaint states, he "foreseeably created an unreasonable risk of harm to the Plaintiff's decedent and the community."

Ringsmuth said during Monday's hearing that he filed this new motion shortly after deposing Karcher and learning new information about what happened on the night of Dec. 8.

That deposition was taken Oct. 11. Ringsmuth filed the amended complaint on Oct. 15.

None of the defense attorneys objected to the motion Monday.

During criminal proceedings, Landry's defense attorneys initially had filed a motion to dismiss her blood alcohol level from future court proceedings. Ultimately, that request was denied.

The test results from that night showed her blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.104, not 0.083, which is what the preliminary breath test on the scene originally had indicated, according to state police records.

Blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher is considered operating while intoxicated.

Karcher's personal counsel, Michael Swogger, represented him during Monday's hearing via Zoom. But Swogger said his client's insurance company would be finding and retaining different counsel for the remainder of the proceedings.

Landry's attorneys for the civil proceedings are Tom Hackney from Traverse City and Erik Stein from Farmington Hills.

The suit is seeking damages exceeding $25,000, as well as attorney costs and fees.

The amended complaint will require a mediation session, which had been set for Nov. 20, to be rescheduled. After that, the court will determine trial and settlement dates.