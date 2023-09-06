Landry final conference delayed, plea deal possible

Sep. 6—SUTTONS BAY — A plea bargain could be on the table for Christen Kelly Landry.

Landry is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, causing the death of Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, and her dog on the night of Dec. 8, 2022, in Lake Leelanau.

Kellogg had been walking her dog on the shoulder of East Lingaur Road near South Lake Shore Drive just before 7:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, police said.

Landry pleaded not guilty.

During what was supposed to be her final conference hearing Tuesday, one of her lawyers, Michael Naughton, asked Visiting Judge Thomas Power to reschedule the proceedings.

Power, who had served as a 13th Circuit Court judge before his retirement last December, has been acting as a visiting judge to fill in when needed.

Tuesday's hearing, originally scheduled for 9 a.m., did not start until after 9:30 a.m. because defense attorneys and Leelanau County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Hubbell were meeting in chambers. Hubbell later confirmed that they had been trying to work out a plea bargain for Landry.

As this point, the case is still scheduled for an Oct. 10 trial.

But Naughton and Hubbell said they have prior conflicts with that date so, even if a plea deal isn't worked out, they will have to reschedule it. Both said they can reconvene in front of Judge Charles Hamlyn at the 13th Circuit Court in Traverse City if that's the soonest option.

One of the reasons they were able to adjourn Tuesday's hearing so quickly is because Power is a visiting judge, Hubbell said. "I think it's better we resolve the case, which we're trying to reach a resolution, in front of Judge Hamlyn, who, if the case is resolved, would be the sentencing judge."

Hamlyn previously had presided in this case, but was unable to attend Tuesday's hearing because of the ongoing Antrim County trial of three men charged with plotting to kidnap the governor.

Power agreed, saying it makes sense for the plea agreement to be heard by the judge who's going to handle the sentencing.

Until the trial in Antrim County concludes, Power will be helping out with Hamlyn's court docket here.

Hubbell said he could not confirm details of a plea agreement until it's official. But he did note that, if an agreement is reached, it is likely a no-contest plea would be entered because of a civil lawsuit filed against her.

"We're still negotiating," he said. "I know it's frustrating for people, but difficult cases are often difficult to resolve."

The civil suit was filed earlier this summer against Landry and Karen Christopher from Grand Traverse County, according to 13th Circuit Court records.

The suit alleges wrongful death and, in the action against Christopher, negligent entrustment. On the night of the fatal crash, the lawsuit claims Landry was driving Christopher's car with her permission.

Blake Ringsmuth, who's representing Kellogg's estate in the suit, is requesting a jury trial and more than $25,000, in addition to attorney fees and other court costs.

Hubbell said a plea agreement in the criminal case would provide some sense of closure for the community.

"People want a resolution," he said, "particularly, in cases like this, where there was an accident to a member of the community who was well-known and well-loved; and the defendant, who's been accused, is also known in the community and is well-known and well-loved."

Family members and friends of both Kellogg and Landry were in the courtroom on Tuesday morning.

At this point, Hubbell said, it's in the best interests of all involved to move this case along as quickly as possible.

Landry's attorney Jesse Williams declined comment other than to say: "It's a heart-wrenching situation, regardless."