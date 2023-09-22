Landry pleads no-contest, charge drops to max 5-year sentence

Sep. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — During what was supposed to be a final conference hearing before trial, Christen Kelly Landry changed her plea from "not guilty" to "no-contest" in exchange for a reduced charge.

Landry was originally charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, causing the death of Evelyn "Evie" Ella Kellogg, 43, and her dog on the night of Dec. 8, 2022, in Lake Leelanau. Kellogg was walking her dog on the shoulder of East Lingaur Road near South Lake Shore Drive just before 7:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, police said.

The felony charge has a maximum sentence of 15 years, according to state sentencing guidelines.

Instead, Landry pleaded no-contest to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, which has a five year-maximum and a fine of up to $5,000. Her sentencing hearing is in November.

Kellogg's family released a statement following Thursday's hearing in 13th Circuit Court in Grand Traverse County, saying there was no closure "criminally."

"While we are pleased that there has been movement forward on this case, it has been extremely hard on Evie's loved ones to have no closure criminally," the statement read. "We know that she is in heaven, and nothing is going to bring her back, but movement towards closure in this case and accountability will definitely allow us to breathe easier as we continue to grieve the loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, niece, co-worker and friend."

Landry's friends and family came to watch her take the deal offered by Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell. In total, the hearing lasted less than 15 minutes.

A police report from Michigan State Police and blood results from MSP's forensics lab were the court's basis for accepting Landry's plea.

The blood results showed that her blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.104, not 0.083, which is what the preliminary breath test on the scene originally indicated. A BAC of 0.08 percent or higher is considered operating while intoxicated.

"The blood results are oftentimes higher than the roadside PBT, and that's why we don't use that at trial," Hubbell explained. "You can bring PBT in in limited circumstances, but none of which would've been done in this case."

Hubbell said Landry's past and lack of criminal history, as well as her behavior while she's been out on bond also factored into the deal.

"This was an accident, and accidents are different than intentional crimes," he said. "That's one reason I resolved it this way. She didn't intend to have this happen, nor did the victim."

The reason for the no-contest plea instead of a guilty plea is because of a pending civil lawsuit against Landry, Naughton said Thursday.

Judge Charles Hamlyn accepted the plea and said civil lawsuits "often happen in these kinds of cases."

"In order to accept a guilty plea, for example, the court has to establish a proper factual basis," he said. "Your [Landry] case is a little bit different. The request has been made that you want to plead no-contest, and basically what that means is that you're not challenging the results."

In the eyes of the court, a no-contest plea is treated as a guilty verdict, Hamlyn added.

"Meaning that the next step in this process is going to be sentencing, the penalties don't change, it goes on your record, all of those kinds of things," he said. "The reason for the no-contest plea is because as it's been represented to the court there is a civil matter that's involving the same facts and circumstances as this case."

As a result, Landry's no-contest plea can't be used against her as a liability in the civil suit.

Landry and her defense attorney's Naughton and Jesse Williams all declined to comment.

Her sentencing hearing will be scheduled for sometime in November in front of Judge Hamlyn.