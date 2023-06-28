Landry pleads not guilty; case will be bound over

Jun. 28—GREILICKVILLE — A Lake Leelanau woman charged with drunken driving causing death last December has entered a not guilty plea.

On Friday morning via Zoom, Christen Kelly Landry, 52, waived the remainder of her preliminary examination in 86th District Court in Leelanau County and entered her plea.

Landry was charged with operating under the influence causing death after hitting and killing Evelyn Kellogg, 43, and her dog, according to police reports. Kellogg was walking her dog on the shoulder of East Lingaur Road near South Lake Shore Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 when they were struck.

The case is now expected to be bound over from the district court for trial in the 13th Circuit Court in Leelanau County. If convicted, Landry could face up to 15 years in prison, according to Section 257.625 of the Michigan Vehicle Code.

In April, Landry's lawyers Michael Naughton and Jesse Williams began district court proceedings with a motion to suppress her blood work. At the time of the crash, Michigan State Police trooper Jason Tropf said Landry blew a 0.084 blood alcohol content, which is 0.004 higher than the legal limit of 0.08.

Naughton and Williams maintained that Landry was so emotionally distraught after the crash that she was not able to consent to having her blood drawn and that Tropf did not follow standard procedures at the scene.

They questioned the trooper at a hearing April 14.

During the hearing, Tropf said the first time he spoke to Landry, he asked her if she was distracted.

"I initially asked her what had caused the accident this evening and asked her if she had been operating a cellphone, if anything had diverted her attention," he said on the stand in April. "She told me that she might have been adjusting her heat."

In addition to failing her preliminary breath test and subsequent blood alcohol content test, Landry also failed a field sobriety test, which is called a horizontal gaze nystagmus test that was administered by Tropf.

In this test, he said, law enforcement measures the involuntary jerking of the eyes.

According to Tropf's dash camera video, there were no skid marks on the road after the crash. Landry told Tropf at the time that she had not seen Kellogg before she hit her.

"Given the degree of illumination, which seemed to be a lot, well, was a lot, that she was distracted or impaired or both," Judge Michael Stepka said during the final motion hearing in April. "She did tell him [Tropf] that she was looking down at her heater or adjusting the heat and didn't see Miss Kellogg."

In addition to that moment, Stepka said he also considered Landry's admission to using alcohol that night and the failed field sobriety test to make his ruling.

"So you've got these things that seem to convince the trooper that he had a reasonable suspicion that she might be impaired," he said.

Ultimately, Stepka dismissed the motion in April and stated that Landry's blood results are valid evidence in the case.

Her next court date will be scheduled once the case has been bound over.