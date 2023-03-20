Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023

Andrew McLean: Thank you, Bernie. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. On today's call, we'll discuss Lands' End's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. We'll also discuss our strategy and the work we're doing to ensure Lands' End effectively serves all of our stakeholders in the years ahead. I'll begin by saying just how excited I am to have joined Lands' End and for the opportunity to lead this iconic American brand. Lands' End has a fantastic 60-year history, and thanks to the hard work of our talented and dedicated team with a strong platform for continued growth and profitability. We'll speak to our performance in the fourth quarter in a moment, but as this is my first earnings call addressing you as CEO, I want to provide my perspective on the business and how we plan to build on all the progress made by Jerome Griffith and the entire Lands' End team over the past several years.

At our core, Lands' End is in the business of providing products that solve life's issues. We deliver consumers the high quality products they're looking for, for themselves and their families. We plan to continue focusing on our successful franchises and product strengths, while driving innovation across the enterprise, and as always, placing the customer at the center of our decisions. The leadership team and I have spent the last few months refining our strategy, thinking about how we can best leverage our strengths to execute, and I'm pleased to share some more details today. To be clear, the evolution of our strategic value drivers, builds on a strong foundation from which to drive enhanced growth and profitability, and we will prioritize execution and innovation to position Lands' End for long-term success.

I mentioned it earlier, but it's worth repeating. Lands' End is in the business of providing products that solve life's issues. Whether for individuals, families, schools, or businesses, we provide the high quality products they're looking for, when they're looking for them. By simplifying the interaction, we have with consumers, we can drive meaningful and sustainable value for all stakeholders. To continue to meet consumers' needs, we need to innovate our product strategy and put greater focus towards the categories that they're looking for most from us. Moving forward, we plan to sharpen our focus on the categories that drive outside value creation and bring customers back time and time again, including Swim and Outerwear, some of our top performers.

Within Swim, we'll weight our marketing towards the vacation story, extending the reach of the category to include essentials such as totes, towels, coverups, sun protection, and footwear. Within Outerwear, we see great potential in layering, which endure throughout the seasons, and complement heavy Outerwear pieces for colder months. Through this product management strategy, we expect to drive sales and margin growth over the long-term. We're confident this product focus will help us better serve the consumer by providing Lands' End branded merchandise to consumers wherever they're looking for it, including on our website and third-party websites, in our catalogs, and in our stores. It's worth noting that while we seek to meet customers where they are, over 90% of our revenue comes from a click.

So, we will continue to emphasize digital channels for serving existing and new customers. At Lands' End, we're customer obsessed. The key to executing this product strategy is making sure we reach our customers in the right cadence with the right products at the right time, helping them to build their basket across categories. In essence, we're going to take a page from our history and focus on engaging directly with our customers, while encouraging them to shop across the preferred channel. Lands' End already has a robust buyer file, nearly 7 million strong, and we are going to double down on our approach to understanding our customers, both current and potential, and seek to grow our share of our addressable market by leveraging our proprietary data.

Our focus will be on deepening relationships with existing customers, while simultaneously bringing in new customers to the brand. This will involve qualitative and quantitative assessments that are just kicking off, which will provide us with an even better understanding of our customers, including how they view our brand, what other products and product adjacencies they may be looking for, and how we can best engage with them. We'll also use our proprietary data to better understand our own operations, providing our product teams the tools they need to make better design, sourcing and buying decisions. We'll work to better connect our merchants, planners, and data teams, to facilitate knowledge-sharing and ensure we're always delivering what consumers want, when they want it.

The theme I hope you're hearing is that we are going to be innovative in every aspect of our business, with decisions driven by our robust data and consumer demands. From how we engage with and deliver for our consumers, to the way we operate on a daily basis, innovation will come to the forefront, and we're confident that this will help drive both top and bottom line growth over the long-term. We'll share updates on our progress along the way, but let me just say that I am fully confident in our team's ability to execute. We'll strive to give our people the tools and structures to succeed, our customers the products they want, and our shareholders the growth and value they expect. Now, turning to our fourth quarter results, we executed well in the face of continued economic headwinds, which are beginning to moderate.

As we previewed on our last call, we entered the fourth quarter with a bit of carryover softness in consumer activity, which normalized as we worked through the quarter. We were pleased to see sequential improvement in each month in the quarter, including sales and margin performance. We are seeing some of those trends carry over into Q1, particularly in our core swim category. In the fourth quarter, our sales came in at the high end of our guidance range, with $530 million in revenue, down 5% year-over-year. While we're pleased with the sales number, it's worth noting that, like many other retailers, we introduced promotions earlier and ran them longer during the quarter. We previewed these promotions on our last call. And while strong consumer demand without promotions is always preferred, I'm proud of the way the team responded to ensure we were serving our customers' needs throughout the all-important holiday season.

Regarding inventory, sales through the quarter, particularly in some of our high value categories, have helped us move closer to historical inventory levels. We expect to be back to normalized levels by the end of the first quarter. Consistent with our strategy, we're working to better manage inventory in a way that's consistent with the products our customers are looking for, when they're looking for them. We're confident that through our enhanced use of data and analytics, our teams will be better able to predict and manage appropriate inventory levels, reducing that expense, without impacting the customer experience. Similarly, global supply chains seem to be improving. So, while the efforts we took to ensure we had product for the 2022 holiday season were important, we expect to be more targeted moving forward.

To that end, we expect our cost of goods sold in 2023 will continue to improve as we have more stability and predictability in the global supply chain. Altogether, we expect our actions to better manage inventory, paired with more normalized supply chains, will lead to enhanced gross margin moving forward. Looking at the products our customers were shopping for, we saw greater demand for women's swim and outerwear, with less demand for heavy outerwear as a result of the warmer than usual winter in the US and Europe. We continue to see challenges across a few categories, including kids and home, though promotions through the quarter helped us to reduce the inventory in these and other areas. Sleep, which was largely over-invested in by retailers industry-wide, performed below expectations in the quarter.

However, it continues to be a positive category for us and where we have carved a niche, with sales growing over 60% from 2019 to 2022. As we discussed last quarter, we believe the trends in casualization and demand for hybrid life are here to stay, and we're well positioned in those areas. In line with the product strategy I discussed earlier, we're going to leverage data to refine our assortment and make sure we're making better product decisions based on what consumers are looking for. As it relates to our distribution channels, we saw strong engagement and performance from landsend.com, and continue to be pleased with our third-party online partnerships, including Kohl's, and Target, Walmart, and Amazon. We're in the process of launching with Macy's, and expect that will fully launch by the end of Q2.

On marketing, we focused our efforts on engaging with our existing customer base, driven by our robust customer file, and we will continue to leverage a multi-platform approach for that engagement. Whether through email, search, or catalog, we're working to convert sales and build further affinity for the brand. For example, our customers gravitate to our apparel collection, where they appreciate the look, fit, and price, and we'll continue to factor those types of insights into our marketing. As I mentioned earlier, we'll have a lot more to share on those efforts over the coming months as we take a fresh look at our data and ways to best engage with consumer journeys. With that, I will turn it over to Bernie, who has moved into the interim CFO role without missing a beat.

Bernie McCracken: Thank you, Andrew. For the fourth quarter, as Andrew mentioned, total revenue was at the high end of our guidance range at $530 million, a decrease of 5% compared to last year. Our global eCommerce sales decreased 6% from 2021, with our US eCommerce business decreasing 2% from 2021, and our international business decreasing 31% in the quarter. Our international business continued to be impacted by inflation and geopolitical turmoil in Europe, as well as the previously announced closure of the Japan eCommerce business. In our outfitters business, sales decreased 2%, mostly from timing differences due to last year's supply chain disruption. In our business uniforms, we were favorable to last year for both the quarter and the full-year.

Within school uniforms, we're pleased with our overall performance for the year, and maintained our overall share in the school segment. Revenue for our third-party business continues to be strong, increasing 8% as compared to the fourth quarter last year. This increase was largely driven by sales growth in the Kohl's marketplace, particularly within fleece and outerwear, as well as growth in our other online marketplaces. Moving to our retail business, during the quarter, we delivered revenue of $15 million, with US same-store sales decreasing approximately 4% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the fourth quarter decreased to 33%, approximately a 340-basis point decline from 2021. The margin pressure was driven by increased industry-wide promotional activity, and a focused effort to move through less productive units, slightly offset by lower inbound transportation costs.

As a percentage of sales, SG&A was 28%, a decrease of approximately 260 basis points from 2021, driven by continued expense controls across the entire business, and lower digital marketing spend. Our performance led to a net loss for the quarter of $3.3 million or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $7.1 million or $0.21 per share in 2021. In addition to these GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA is an important profitability measure that we use to manage our business internally. For the quarter, we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million, which was at the higher end of our expectations. Looking at the balance sheet, inventories at the end of the quarter were $426 million, compared to $384 million a year ago. The 11% increase in inventory was primarily driven by early receipts of swim product for the spring and summer selling seasons, as well as carryover full price swim product, driven by late receipts last year due to the supply chain challenges, and excess inventory in our kids' category.

With reduced lead times, we've taken appropriate actions to execute more efficiently, which we expect will enable us to normalize our inventory level by the end of the first quarter. Regarding our debt, at the end of the fourth quarter, our term loan balance was $244 million, and our $275 million ABL, had $100 million of borrowings outstanding. To further drive shareholder value creation, we continue to explore opportunities to refinance our debt, and are committed to doing so subject to favorable market conditions. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased $3.2 million worth of shares under the board's previously announced $50 million share repurchase authorization, bringing the balance of the remaining authorization to $41.5 million as of the end of the fiscal year.

Turning to our guidance for the first quarter, we expect net revenue to be between $295 million and $310 million. We expect a net loss of $5 million to $3 million, and diluted loss per share to be between $0.15 and $0.09. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $13 million to $16 million. For the full-year, we expect net revenue of $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion. We expect a net loss of $6 million, to net income of $1 million, and diluted loss per share of $0.18, to earnings per share of $0.03. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $72 million to $82 million. Our guidance for the full-year incorporates approximately $35 million in capital expenditures. With that, I will turn the call back over to Andrew.

Andrew McLean: Thank you, Bernie. As we close the book on 2022 and embark on the next phase of our strategy, I want to reiterate the confidence we have in our business. Lands' End is an iconic 60-year old classic American lifestyle brand, and with the foundation that Jerome and the team put in place, we are well positioned to drive strong growth and profitability. This won't all happen overnight. We are taking aggressive, achievable actions, to simplify and refocus our efforts to ensure we're providing the high quality products our customers demand in the categories that they look for from us most, and that we're engaging with them in whatever channel or venue they want. We've already announced a number of changes to our executive leadership team and how we organize internally, and those changes are already having a positive effect.

As a reminder, Peter Gray is now our Chief Commercial Officer. In this capacity, Peter is charged with driving revenue growth in existing businesses, and developing new income streams. He oversees our eCommerce, Outfitters, B2B, third-party, retail, and international businesses, and will have responsibility for the company's license businesses and marketplace development. Angie Rieger is now our Chief Transformation Officer, where she'll oversee the company's brand management and inventory-planning functions. A longtime Lands' End leader, Angie is critical to ensuring a consistent flow of information across our operating groups, making sure diverse constituents remain connected, and that we move as an organization on one calendar. Industry veteran Kym Maas recently joined the company as Senior Vice President, Product & Merchandising, reporting to Angie.

Kym is responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies in merchandising and brand management for the company, as well as testing new strategies and concepts for future growth. Sarah Rasmusen has taken on the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer, and will be responsible for driving our innovation efforts across the enterprise, while ensuring the customer is at the center of all decisions. Sarah's charge is to deliver innovative, customer-centric connections, leveraging our data, and driving it across the organization in ways that prioritize activities to grow our digitally-native company. I'm confident these organizational changes better position us to be more product-driven and nimble as we deliver on our strategies.

We'll look forward to providing additional updates on our strategy as we continue to make progress on our initiatives. In the meantime, my mantra is execute, execute, execute, and we'll continue working to do that so we can deliver for our customers, employees, and shareholders. With that, we look forward to your questions.

