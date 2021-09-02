Lands’ End Shows Top- and Bottom-line Gains Despite Headwinds

David Moin
·4 min read

Lands’ End, boosted by swimwear sales and an emphasis on comfort, beat second-quarter top- and bottom-line expectations and raised its outlook for the year.

“Many things are working. Demand remains high and we had a very good showing last quarter,” Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer, told WWD, just after the company reported net income in the second quarter ended July 30 rose to $16.2 million, from $4.4 million in the year-ago period.

More from WWD

Revenues rose 23.1 percent to $384.1 million, from $312.1 million in the year-ago quarter, and 28.8 percent from the $298.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. “It was a record second quarter,” Griffith said, noting that the brand was founded in 1963.

The company exceeded expectations based on second-quarter guidance raised three weeks ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation, or EBITDA, of $41 million beat the expected $37 million, and revenues of $384 million beat guidance of $383 million.

The gains came amid headwinds due to COVID-19, supply chain bottlenecks and the labor shortage. “We had to make a lot of adjustments due to supply chain issues, but it seems the consumer demand is still out there and I think it will continue through the back part of the year,” Griffith said.

The Dodgeville, Wisc.-based Lands’ End, and the rest of the industry, are working to mitigate COVID-19-related factory shutdowns overseas, particularly in Vietnam, and delays getting containers to ports and products to warehouses. Shipping and raw material costs are on the rise.

Despite the headwinds, “We have maintained our guidance for the back part of the year and our outlook on earnings for the year overall have been raised,” Griffith said. Wall Street might have expected more, as Lands’ End’s stock price closed down 9 percent, or $3.13, to $31.10 on Nasdaq Thursday.

The nation’s labor shortage is another issue. Asked if Lands’ End has enough manpower in its three southern Wisconsin facilities handling fulfillment and customer orders to manage the holiday demand, Griffith said: “It’s going to be tight. Having said that, it’s tight every year. There’s a finite labor pool, but the stimulus rolls to a halt next week, checks stop coming in, and people will want to return to work. We have been able to manage relatively well throughout the back-to-school period.”

Last quarter, “Swimwear was an absolute runaway success,” Griffith said, noting that boardshorts, casual dresses and tankinis, all part of the swim category at Lands’ End, sold well. Sleepwear, knitwear and wovens across men’s and women’s were also outstanding.

With Lands’ End’s denim business, “It’s early days but it’s a push for us this fall. We will see how it performs,” said Griffith. Other retailers have cited denim as a standout this year.

Lands’ End’s “Let’s Get Comfy” campaign, launch in spring 2020, “continues to resound with the customer. It’s very important to them,” Griffith said. The campaign is on its website, in the catalogues and in social media “wherever our brand is touching consumers,” said Griffith. “We are driving home the message.”

Also fueling some sales was Lands’ End partnership with Kohl’s. Lands’ End operates only a handful of stores, but the brick-and-mortar presence has ballooned with the rollout to 300 Kohl’s stores and kohls.com. Griffith said discussions are happening on possibly bringing Lands’ End to additional Kohl’s doors next year.

Lands’ End’s sweet spot is with Gen Xers and Baby Boomers. As Griffith said, both groups are shopping online now more than pre-COVID-19. “It’s a total addressable market that has grown substantially in the last year and is something that’s going to continue.”

For fiscal 2021 the company now expects:

• Net revenue between $1.67 billion and $1.71 billion.

• Net income between $45.5 million and $51 million, and diluted earnings per share to be between $1.35 and $1.51.

• Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $136 million to $143 million.

Global e-commerce sales in the last quarter rose 33 percent from the 2019 quarter, and this quarter, “The back-to-school business and the school uniform business are pretty much back to 2019 levels as well,” said Griffith.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Billionaire investor John Paulson blasts crypto as a worthless bubble, warns SPACs are overvalued, and predicts stubborn inflation in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.

    Paulson, best known for betting against the housing bubble, explained why the price of gold could soar.

  • Here’s why Robert Shiller’s two stock-market indexes are telling wildly different valuation stories.

    The Nobel laureate has two ways to measure stock-market valuation -- and each tells its own story about whether stocks are in a bubble.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Turning Data Into Dollars

    As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge.

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for September

    September has historically been the worst month for stock market returns, and risks are swirling. Coronavirus case volumes are rising in many parts of the world, and the Federal Reserve has communicated its desire to start tapering its purchases of bonds before the end of the year. There might still be room for the stock market to run.

  • Robinhood investors are propping up this stock market, says JPMorgan

    Our call of the day from JPMorgan, says aggress offers up a fresh view on the chances of a correction for stocks

  • Rupee’s Sudden Gains Have Traders Speculating RBI Is Easing Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee’s outsized gains over the last three sessions is spurring talk that the Reserve Bank of India may have loosened its grip over the currency. The rupee has rallied 1.6% in the previous three sessions to post its biggest gain for the period since March 2020. The exchange rate had been moving within a range of 74-75 per dollar in the past two months. It edged higher on Wednesday to its strongest level since June. The RBI has previously said its currency interventions