Lands in five Washington counties totaling 2,000 acres designated for conservation

Public lands across five counties in Washington state will be designated for conservation purposes under a new proposal, adding 2,000 acres to the 900,000 acres of forestland already managed by the state Department of Natural Resources.

Clallam, Jefferson, King, Snohomish, and Whatcom Counties worked with DNR to identify parcels of land that are most important to protect fish and wildlife habitat as well as natural and cultural values, according to a news release from DNR Monday.

The proposed forestland conservation is funded by the Climate Commitment Act.

“Conserving these 2,000 acres will protect our most ecologically important forests, enhancing habitat for endangered, threatened and sensitive plants and wildlife, protecting biodiversity and habitat connectivity, and supporting high quality watersheds on our public lands,” said Commissioner of Lands Hilary Franz in the release.

More than 9,000 acres of land in Wahkiakum County are also in the process of being purchased by DNR, making it the largest land purchase in over a decade by the agency.

Franz referred to the purchase as a “win-win-win” for the climate, communities and the economy.

Development has caused a loss in forestlands in Washington, with the DNR noting that the state is currently less than 50% forested for the first time in history.

The largest tract of land designated for conservation is in two sites in east Jefferson County, at approximately 950 acres.

Approximately 670 acres adjacent to Dabob Bay Natural Area, which is managed by DNR, is the biggest portion of land in Jefferson County. Approximately 280 acres near Mount Walker and Notch Pass are designated and adjacent to a longtime conservation area.

In Clallam County, 69 acres will be preserved within the Elwha River watershed west of Port Angeles and the land is formerly part of the canceled Power Plant timber sale.

About 290 acres in Tiger Mountain State Forest, which is adjacent to the West Tiger Mountain Natural Resources Conservation Area, will be set aside to allow more wildlife habitat connectivity for local species including cougars, bobcat, elk, and pygmy owl. The agency noted that the lands “primarily support local King County services and the construction and maintenance of buildings on the Capitol Campus in Olympia.”

In Snohomish, nearly 70 acres north of Sultan adjacent to Marsh Creek will also be set aside to protect the wetland complex. Local services in Snohomish County are supported by the land.

Additionally, 650 total acres in Whatcom County are part of the proposal including 575 acres southeast of Lake Whatcom, and 75 acres just south of the Middle Fork Nooksack River. The Common School Trust, which funds K-12 school construction throughout the state, is supported by the lands. Local services in Whatcom County are also supported.

County leadership will have to concur with DNR’s proposal for the parcels before the land can be transferred. Once concurred, DNR will present the the Board of Natural Resources for approval.

“If the Board accepts the list of properties to be conserved, land transfers will occur as lands are acquired for each trust. Transfers must be appraised for full fair market value, and any acquisitions and transfers will be presented to the Board for approval,” DNR’s press release noted.