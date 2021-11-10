Landscaper sees forgery charge dropped in plea deal

Nov. 10—NEWBURYPORT — A landscaper charged with sending a false Lawrence District Court summons to a potential client avoided jail time Monday after reaching an agreement with a county prosecutor.

Ralph Hancock, 59, of Muriel Street, Bradford, was charged in February 2020 with forgery of a document, uttering false writing and intimidation of a witness.

After Hancock admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of the charges, Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle dismissed all but the intimidation of a witness offense. That charge was continued without a finding for a year.

During that time, Hancock must stay out of trouble with the law and have no contact with the victim.

Because the victim worked in Lawrence District Court, the case was transferred to Newburyport.

In April, Hancock was close to resolving the case before telling Doyle that he was not guilty of the charges. That prompted a perplexed Doyle to halt the plea deal and schedule another court date.

On Monday, Doyle asked Hancock whether a judge or jury could find him guilty of those crimes, a question Hancock needed to answer for the plea deal to be consummated. For a moment, Hancock toyed with the idea of again declaring he was innocent.

"Listen to my question. I'm not going through this again," Doyle said sharply.

Hancock conferred with his attorney briefly before admitting a judge or jury could find him guilty.

An Andover police report said the victim had just moved into her home and told officers that the former owners had paid Hancock for yardwork recently done on the property. The victim declined further services because she was not happy with the work done by Hancock's landscaping company.

A few days later, the woman found an envelope from the Arbor Day Foundation, covered with Hancock Landscaping stickers and a note reading, "Served, 2/25/2020 Constable (illegible)."

Inside the envelope was a blue "statement of small claim and notice of trial" that listed Hancock Landscaping of Andover as the plaintiff and the victim's husband as the defendant.

The form claimed the victim owed $100 and was signed by Hancock, according to the police report.

"On the bottom of the form under first justice, the form appeared to be signed by Keith McDonough. Clerk Magistrate Keith McDonough is known to the department as a clerk magistrate at Lawrence District Court," Andover police Officer Daniel Devine's report reads.

The form, however, had several missing fields. The location of the court, the time and date of the trial were left empty, and the form was missing a stamp from the presiding judge.

"After examining this form, it appears the entire form was filled out by Ralph Hancock as an attempt to intimidate (the victims) to pay the fees that he claimed in court," Devine wrote in his report.

Hancock claimed he cut the victim's lawn two more times after she moved into the home, according to the report. The victim denied Hancock's claim. When she called Hancock to discuss the court document, the conversation became contentious.

Hancock told police that after years of work for the former homeowners, he did a "landscaping job" for the new residents but never received payment.

Hancock also said he intended to take the victim to court and obtained a small claims court application. But Hancock denied forging names or sending the woman the incomplete form.

Instead, he sent the empty form to a friend who had better handwriting, Devine wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

