Landscapers find dead body under Augusta bridge

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found under a bridge in Augusta.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Richmond County deputies were dispatched to the Calhoun Bridge at Broad Street and Washington Road for a suspicious situation, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they met with a grass cutting crew who found a dead white man under the bridge, according to the release. The Criminal Investigation Division and Richmond County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

No further information will be released due to the active investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Body found under Augusta bridge