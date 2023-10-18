Landscapers mistake man's dead body for Halloween decoration, police to investigate

A North Carolina man's dead body was mistaken for a Halloween prop in the front yard of an empty house and left sitting for days, even getting mowed around by a landscaping crew.

A passerby saw the body of Robert Owens, 34, the next day and reported it to police.

"Don't know how you can do that," Owens' sister, Haley Shue, told Queen City News. "Mow right beside someone and assume that they're a Halloween decoration at a house no one lives at."

Police found Owens' body face down and barely-clothed down a long driveway of a home that his family says has been vacant for a while.

“My grandmother has lived off of Shue Road for 40+ years,” Shue told Queen City News, “and he’s never been to this house. He’s never known of this house this far off the road. He’s never been back here. He’s never been known to come here.”

According to Queen City News, police do not suspect foul play and are still investigating his death. Police did tell Owen's sister and mother that he had not been shot.

“His nieces and nephews love him, and he had just gotten my son a jacket, and he didn’t even have the chance to give it to him,” Shue told Queen City News. “We want answers.”

