Landscapers find remains of Texas woman missing for weeks in Wyoming, police say

Landscapers discovered the remains of a Texas woman who was missing for weeks while working behind a home in Wyoming, police said.

Family members of Rachel Sirman, a 29-year-old from Texas, reported her missing on Dec. 16, the Cody Police Department said.

Sirman liked to camp in the area in Wyoming, police said. Cody is a popular tourist destination about 50 miles from Yellowstone National Park’s east entrance.

“The Cody Police Department had intermittent contact with Sirman between September of 2020 and June of 2021,” police said in a Jan. 5 news release. “Sirman was a transient who was known to camp in the area the remains were found.”

Police did not say what part of Texas that Sirman was from.

Landscapers found Sirman’s remains Monday, Jan. 3, on a hillside behind a Sunset Boulevard South residence in Cody, the city’s police department said.

The first remains were found near a creek, according to the Cody Police Department. Additional remains were found at the bottom of the creek after rescuers and a cadaver canine searched the area.

Items found near where the remains were recovered helped officials corroborate Sirman’s identity, police said.

Police do not think foul play was involved in Sirman’s death but will continue investigating.

