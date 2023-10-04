Landscapers, residents sue Montclair over gas-powered leaf blower ban

A consortium of landscapers and two residents have joined together to file a federal lawsuit against Montclair, asking the court to overturn a recently adopted ban on gas-powered leaf blowers before it takes effect in two weeks.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs have submitted a request for an injunction that would prohibit the township from enforcing the new ban until the court rules on the matter.

The complaint, which was filed Thursday, alleges multiple violations, including separate restrictions for privately hired landscapers, compared with local homeowners and crews working for the township; contradictions with the federal Clean Air Act, and the unlawful seizure of private property.

“I am shocked that the Montclair Township Council enacted a complete ban on the use of gas powered blowers, which are otherwise legal for sale and use,” stated resident Riccardo Mancuso ― one of 20 plaintiffs ― in a signed declaration to the courts.

After adopting the initial ban, council members soon amended the ordinance to make some of the restrictions on private landscapers apply to its own crews, such as a limit of no more than two electric blowers used at one time on properties smaller than 1 acre. However, the complaint alleges the change will not take effect until Oct. 16, one day after the original ordinance can be enforced, leaving a 24-hour period during which the plaintiffs will be subject to a separate standard.

Moreover, the lawsuit alleges that since the complainants do not use gas-powered equipment operating at more than 50 horsepower, an all-out embargo supersedes the federal Clean Air Act, which permits gasoline motors below that threshold ― excluding those used in automobiles ― and expressly prohibits state or local laws that conflict with its provisions (aside from carve-outs for California and any rule adopted before September 2003).

As of Tuesday, neither the township's interim manager nor its attorney responded to comment on the lawsuit.

Echoing criticisms landscapers voiced publicly when the council adopted the ordinance on Aug. 15, the complaint paints a dour picture of electric blowers, which run on batteries limited to two or three hours.

“I am not even sure how the work will all get done with the 'two blower limit' in the ordinance, inferior equipment and the additional labor hours required to complete what was once a routine part of lawn maintenance,” Mancuso said.

The landscapers also claim potential harm to their businesses if their employees quit and seek jobs with crews that operate outside of Montclair to avoid the use of manual equipment, such as rakes.

“This will lead to small business owners, such as my company, not being able to fulfill their obligations, therefore, resulting in loss of income and an increased potential of going out of business,” landscaper Dominick Caruso stated in his own declaration to the court.

The township may have foreseen a legal challenge when the ban was amended to allow remaining provisions of the ordinance to stand should any individual clauses be invalidated by a judge's order.

Plaintiffs allege the ordinance violates:

"Equal protection" provisions of the New Jersey Civil Rights Act, the state Constitution and the 14th Amendment for holding privately hired landscapers to harsher restrictions than residents and groundskeepers hired by the township.

Article VI of the U.S. Constitution and the Clean Air Act, which stipulate that no state or local law should supersede federal law or provisions of the latter.

Article 1 of the New Jersey Constitution and the Fifth Amendment for violating clauses prohibiting the unlawful taking of private property for public use without compensation, insofar as the ordinance allegedly deprives landscapers of the value of equipment they can no longer use.

Aside from voiding the ordinance dating back to the date of its adoption, the lawsuit seeks attorney's fees and other costs associated with the litigation.

A hearing to consider the requested injunction is scheduled to be heard in federal court on Oct. 12, said Roosevelt Nesmith, who represents the plaintiffs.

