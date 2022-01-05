Landscapers uncover human remains on hillside behind home in Wyoming, police say

Landscapers were working behind a house in Wyoming when they uncovered human remains, police said.

The landscapers found human remains Monday, Jan. 3, on a hillside behind a Sunset Boulevard South residence in Cody, the city’s police department said.

The remains were near a creek, according to the Cody Police Department.

Additional remains were found at the bottom of the creek after rescuers and a cadaver canine searched the area.

Police did not say how long the human remains had been behind the home. The remains had not been identified as of Jan. 5.

“A complete and thorough investigation is underway,” police said. “However, at this time there are no indications of any criminality.”

Cody is a popular tourist destination about 50 miles from Yellowstone National Park’s east entrance.

