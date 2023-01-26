Landscaping business burglarized in Baldwin Borough

The owners of a landscaping and supply business in Baldwin Borough were left with a mess this week after a man smashed several windows while breaking in.

“We would like an apology,” said Amber Hoff, owner of Hoff’s All Season Supply on Streets Run Road.

The burglar was caught on surveillance cameras breaking multiple windows using a birch branch that he had apparently taken from a decorative display located outside of the business.

It happened during around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and the Hoff’s found the damage early Wednesday.

“I didn’t know what we were walking into,” Hoff said. “I was expecting the worst and then we go in and there’s just glass everywhere.”

The burglar, identified in court paperwork as Richard Valdisera Jr., 38, left behind a number of valuable items, Hoff said. Instead, he grabbed spray paint cans, and walked out of the business just minutes later.

Hoff said that the repairs are expected to cost about $15,000.

Their business opened within the last year, and prior to that, the Hoff’s spent nearly a year cleaning up the property and preparing to serve customers.

“We feel violated, we’re frustrated with the situation,” she said.

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to quickly identify Valdisera.

“We can’t be happier with the Baldwin Police, they were fantastic,” Hoff said. “Fast, great communication... they told us they knew who it was and I guess he made a confession.”

The criminal complaint states that police determined Valdisera had crashed his vehicle about a block away from the business, shortly before he broke in.

He allegedly told investigators that he was “being chased by someone” who was “going to shoot him” and that he broke into the business to “save” his life.

He has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

Channel 11 called a phone number listed for his residence on Thursday. The individual who answered said that he is getting help, and otherwise stated “no comment.”

At the time this article was published, Valdisera was not in police custody.

Story continues

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Customers struggling to get jewelry back after local store closes Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey 1 killed in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp VIDEO: Homicide detectives, Allegheny County DA continue investigating death of Brackenridge police chief DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts