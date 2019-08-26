Is Landsea Green Group (HKG:106) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:106) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Landsea Green Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Landsea Green Group had CN¥7.88b of debt, an increase on CN¥6.60b, over one year. However, it does have CN¥4.61b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥3.27b.

SEHK:106 Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is Landsea Green Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Landsea Green Group had liabilities of CN¥13.6b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥8.22b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥4.61b in cash and CN¥2.55b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥14.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CN¥3.76b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Landsea Green Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Landsea Green Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.4 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 11.6 times, makes us even more comfortable. Also relevant is that Landsea Green Group has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 21% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Landsea Green Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Landsea Green Group recorded free cash flow worth 78% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.