Landslide closes Beaver Grade Road in Moon

Jan. 13—State transportation officials announced that Beaver Grade Road in Moon would be closed Saturday morning due to a landslide.

PennDOT officials made the announcement just after midnight Saturday morning. A portion of the road between Duckhorn and Montour Run roads will be closed until further notice.

The detour from south of the closure will have motorists turn onto Hookstown Grade Road and right onto Ewing Road, which they can follow back to Beaver Grade Road.

The detour from the north makes the opposite turns.

Check road conditions in real time at 511pa.com.

