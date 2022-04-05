Landslide hits British family in Australia, 2 dead, 2 hurt

·1 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — A British family of five was caught in a landslide while walking in Australia's Blue Mountains, and the father and 9-year-old son died. The mother and their teenage son were critically injured.

The landslide on a walking path at Wentworth Pass, a popular tourist destination in the mountains west of Sydney, was reported to emergency services about 1.40 p.m. Monday.

A 50-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were winched by helicopter and taken to Sydney hospitals with significant head and abdominal injuries.

They remained in critical condition on Tuesday, New South Wales Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Stewart Clarke told Nine Network television’s “Today” program.

Paramedics walked the 15-year-old girl from the scene of the landslide, which is about 90 minutes from the site's parking lot. She was treated for shock.

A police helicopter on Tuesday winched the bodies of the younger boy and his 49-year-old father from the scene, emergency services said.

Police said the British family were on vacation.

The walking path the family was on includes scenic overlooks and leads to Wentworth Falls. Rains have caused landslides in the area, but the path had recently been inspected and judged to be safe.

Recommended Stories

  • Sacramento mass shooting victims named by coroner

    The names of the six victims who died in Sunday's mass shooting in downtown Sacramento were released by the coroner. The suspects in the shooting are still on the run, according to police.

  • Facebook owner Meta briefly blocks hashtags tied to Bucha killings

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms briefly restricted hashtags related to civilian deaths in northern Ukraine, where bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town seized back from Russian forces, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday. Meta spokesman Andy Stone said automated systems that scan for violent imagery on Facebook and Instagram, which the company also owns, were responsible for blocking hashtags including #bucha and #buchamassacre.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Every Russian will learn the truth about Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky vows

    Truss calls for punishments on Putin after Bucha Dispatch from Bucha: ‘We brought the dead here because the dogs were trying to eat them’ Mayor’s tortured body found alongside husband and son in mass grave Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Madison Cawthorn's Definition Of A Woman Gets Thoroughly Mocked

    The controversial congressman claimed that the easiest way to define a woman is “XX chromosomes, no tallywacker.”

  • A Fort Lauderdale personal injury lawyer ran over 4 people at a Fresh Market, cops say

    A Fort Lauderdale personal injury attorney has been hit with an emergency suspension from the Florida Bar after, security video and witnesses say she drove her Kia into four people on a sidewalk outside The Fresh Market, according to Stuart police.

  • A Georgia Restaurant Has a Racist History. What Should Become of It?

    SMYRNA, Ga. — For half a century, celebrities, tourists and local residents flocked to Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a restaurant known as much for its Southern menu as for its depiction of plantation life and racist imagery, where white patrons were served by young Black waiters with yoke-like wooden menu boards hung around their necks. Aunt Fanny herself — Fanny Williams, a Black cook who worked for the white family who owned the business — was once described in a newspaper article as “a famous colored

  • Woman in Hummer strikes cruisers, officers injured

    Police say a woman in a Hummer crashed into eight police cruisers and injured seven officers during a long, destructive car chase in Connecticut Sunday. Officials say the 25-year-old driver was wanted in connection with dozens of car break-ins. (April 4)

  • AP PHOTOS: Northeast India holds female bodybuilders contest

    India’s northeastern Assam state has organized its first top contest of female bodybuilders. Bhaba Goswami, one of the organizers, said they have been holding men’s version of the event for over three decades and called the female contest a major breakthrough in the state’s sports history. One of India’s top female bodybuilders, 26-year-old Sanjana, won the competition, which was organized by the Assam unit of the Indian Body Builders Federation.

  • Embalmed Body of Dead Rapper Propped Up at D.C. Nightclub

    The corpse of Goonew was on display at Bliss Nightclub on Sunday night. Embalmed Body of Dead Rapper Propped Up at D.C. Nightclub Alex Young

  • Sacramento Suspect Hopped on Facebook Hours After Deadly Mass Shooting

    Fred Greaves/Reuters/FacebookA 26-year-old man taken into custody by Sacramento police in connection with the mass shooting on Sunday that left six dead and 12 wounded appears to have been posting on Facebook about the incident just hours after it occurred.Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento PD announced in a news release. (An initial news release incorrectly spelled Martin’s name as Dandre.) He has n

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, April 4, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Connecticut woman strikes 7 police vehicles, injuring 7 officers, in pursuit: authorities

    Authorities say officers were pursuing the 25-year-old woman in connection with 41 car break-ins. The chase ended when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a pole, severing it in two.

  • ‘We’re Caught In-Between Our Values And Beliefs, Addiction, And Poverty,’ Says Man Who Camps In The Desert

    Mark and Autumn say they began camping in the Arizona desert after losing their jobs in 2020. The couple says they like having an “independent” lifestyle in spite of living around dangerous wildlife and without modern conveniences like a bathroom or running water. “We’re caught in-between our values and beliefs, addiction, and poverty,” says Mark. Both he and Autumn claim they don’t trust the government and admit they’ve been dependent on heroin in the past. The couple says they receive methadone treatment at a clinic every day. When Dr. Phil asks, “Do you have any kind of plan to transition from where you are now – which is just basically homeless – to being self-sufficient?” how do Mark and Autumn respond? This episode of Dr. Phil, “‘Is Our Homeless Daughter Brainwashed, Lazy or Just Entitled?’,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Camping In Arizona Desert Claims She’s Happier ‘Living Off The Grid’ Than She Would Be In An Apartment TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • 2 dead, 2 wounded after shooting near San Francisco playground

    A shooting near Alice Chalmers playground in San Francisco left two people dead and two others wounded on Sunday afternoon.

  • Welfare check on grandma, 3-year-old leads cops to homicide scene, Alabama police say

    The grandmother and her grandson were found slain in the back room of the home, police said.

  • How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

    How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

  • Witnesses film group of men attacking Oakland Asian victim during daylight robbery

    Eyewitness videos show a group of men robbing an Asian male victim in Oakland, California, last Thursday. One witness said the crime occurred around 27th Street and Valdez Street at about 4 p.m., according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim. A man who works around 27th & Valdez in Oakland told me he saw 3 men jump out of a car around 4pm today.

  • Man’s attack on ex-girlfriend, child and new boyfriend leaves neighbors shocked

    Octavious Rodgers is behind bars after police said he shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, strangled her son and tried to kill her too.

  • ‘Your Stomach Just Turns’: Surveillance Footage Leads Cops To Killer Of Virginia High Schooler

    Alexis Murphy was excitedly preparing for her senior year at Nelson County High School in the rural enclave of Shipman, Virginia in the summer of 2013. At 17, she was outgoing, loved dancing and volleyball and, like many girls her age, was attached to her cell phone. She even had 12,000 Twitter followers, according to investigative reporter Katie Love. “She was this social media star,” Love told “Final Moments,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. Then, suddenly, on August 3, Alexis vanished. Red

  • Elon Musk Makes A Big And Spectacular Promise

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is accustomed to making promises in spectacular announcements but does not keep them all.