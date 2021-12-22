Landslide in Myanmar mining area leaves dozens missing

FILE - In this March 22, 2015 photo jade pickers scavenge for scrap jade on a hillside in the Hpakant area of Kachin state, northern Myanmar. A landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar's Kachin state Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, left dozens of people missing and a search and rescue operation was underway, rescue officials said. (AP Photo, File)
·3 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — A landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar's Kachin state killed one person and left at least 70 missing Wednesday and a search and rescue operation was underway, rescue officials said.

Reports were scant from the area in Hpakant, which is the center of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. It’s a region where sporadic fighting has broken out between the Myanmar army and ethnic guerrilla forces.

Gayunar Rescue Team official Nyo Chaw, who was coordinating the effort, said more than 70 miners who were digging for jade were swept into a lake a couple of hours before dawn when the landslide hit. Earth and waste from several mines around Lonekhin village slid 60 meters (about 200 feet) down a cliff and struck the miners, he said.

At least five young women and three small shops were also buried in Wednesday’s landslide. The body of a jade worker was unearthed from heavy mud by midday, Nyo Chaw said.

“About 150 rescue workers and firefighters are searching for the area and we have found the body of a jade miner so far and keep finding others,” Nyo Chaw told the Associated Press.

Hpakant is a mountainous and remote area in Kachin state, 950 kilometers (600 miles) north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon. A ceasefire in the region has been disrupted since a Feb. 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government.

It has some of world’s richest jade deposits, making the industry a hotbed for corruption.

The military has said it shut down jade mining in Hpakant, but some companies have been operating illegally. The mines are also a main source of revenue for the Kachin ethnic armed group-Kachin Independence Army based in Kachin state.

According to an official of a civil society group in Hpakant, who asked not to be named fearing his safety, between 20 and 50 mining companies have been operating illegal mines.

Safety has long been a concern, and the suspension of licensing in recent years has sparred a rush of artisanal mining under even worse conditions.

On July 3, 2020, at least 162 people died in a landslide in the same area, while a November 2015 accident left 113 dead. In that case, the victims died when a 60-meter (200-foot) -high mountain of earth and waste discarded by several mines collapsed in the middle of the night, covering more than 70 huts where miners were sleeping.

Those killed in such accidents are usually freelance miners who settle near giant mounds of discarded earth that has been excavated by heavy machinery. The freelancers who scavenge for bits of jade usually work and live in abandoned mining pits at the base of the mounds of earth, which become particularly unstable during the rainy season.

Most scavengers are unregistered migrants from other areas, making it hard to determine exactly how many people are actually missing after such accidents and in many cases leaving the relatives of the dead in their home villages unaware of their fate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zee Shares Slip After Merger Pact With Sony Amid Investor Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., India’s largest listed television network, slipped after it approved a merger agreement with Sony Group Corp.’s local unit amid a complicated boardroom and courtroom feud between Zee’s founders and its largest shareholder.Most Read from BloombergFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s Riskiest Housing MarketsIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus

  • China Property Bets Roiled by Deleted Post on ‘All Out’ Support

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors accustomed to carefully calibrated official messaging on the Chinese property market, the statement this week from authorities in Heilongjiang was remarkable: It called for “all out efforts” to promote the real estate industry’s growth -- by far the strongest show of support for the embattled sector by a provincial-level government.Most Read from BloombergFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s

  • Tigray forces withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesman

    Tigrayan forces fighting the central government have withdrawn from neighbouring regions in Ethiopia's north, a Tigrayan spokesman said on Monday, a step towards a possible ceasefire after major territorial gains by the Ethiopian military. The 13-month-old war in Africa's second most populous nation has destabilised an already fragile region, sent 60,000 refugees into Sudan, pulled Ethiopian soldiers away from war-ravaged Somalia and sucked in armed forces from neighbouring Eritrea. "We have just completed the withdrawal of our forces from both Amhara and Afar regions," said Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party controlling most of the northerly region of Tigray.

  • Ethiopia says army clearing Tigrayan forces from two northern regions

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The Ethiopian government said on Tuesday the army was clearing rebellious Tigrayan forces from the northern Amhara and Afar regions, dismissing Tigrayan statements that their forces were retreating voluntarily to create an "opening for peace". Thousands of civilians have been killed as a result of the 13-month-old conflict while about 400,000 are facing famine conditions in Tigray and 9.4 million people need food aid across northern Ethiopia. The TPLF, the party that controls the Tigray region in the far north of Ethiopia and is at war with the government, had announced its withdrawal from neighbouring Amhara and Afar on Monday.

  • Haitian migrants sue Biden administration over treatment at southern border

    A group of Haitian asylum seekers who crossed into Texas as part of a migration surge last September filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration this week over alleged mistreatment by U.S. immigration authorities. Mirard Joseph, seen in a widely published photo of a Border Patrol agent on horseback grabbing him by the collar, said it was “the most humiliating experience of his life” when the agent “lashed at him” with his reins and tried dragging him back to the Rio Grande, which separates the U.S. from Mexico. Joseph had crossed the river from Mexico to bring food to his family when he was confronted by the agent who attempted to drag him back to the water, according to the lawsuit, which alleges the Biden administration deliberately avoided providing humanitarian support to the area in an effort to deter the migrants from crossing.

  • Los Angeles Mother Uses Family Holiday Card to Introduce Her Child as Nonbinary: 'So Proud'

    Jennifer Chen announced on social media that her child now goes by Clark and is nonbinary

  • Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Northern California, causing 'moderate to strong shaking'

    A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Northern California on Monday, bringing significant shaking but likely minimal damage to the sparsely populated area.

  • Satanic Temple members install display inside Capitol rotunda

    Christian group recites the rosary as Sol Invictus scene is set up next to the nativity holiday display

  • Missing 19-year-old college student found covered in coal dust in basement of man suspected of kidnapping her, police say

    Madelyn Allen, a 19-year-old student at Snow College in Utah, was reported missing after she didn't return from a date, The Salt Lake Tribune said.

  • Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport; two in custody

    Travelers clashed with police after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport on Monday night, authorities said. Two people were taken into custody.

  • Mormon billionaire leaves faith, rebukes LGBTQ rights stance

    An advertising-technology billionaire has formally resigned his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith over social issues and LGBTQ rights in an unusual public move. Jeff T. Green has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5 billion fortune, starting with a $600,000 donation to the LGBTQ-rights group Equality Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Green said in a Monday resignation letter to church President Russell M. Nelson that he hasn’t been active in the faith widely known as Mormon for more than a decade but wanted to make his departure official and remove his name from membership records.

  • San Francisco officials push back on mayor's plan for troubled neighborhood

    San Francisco Mayor London Breed's (D) initiatives targeting an area in the city known for homelessness and drug overdoses drew criticism from some officials on Monday. The mayor's specific plans for the neighborhood known as the Tenderloin included more overtime pay for police and allocating more resources, ranging from social workers to public toilets, in the area. Breed also said the city would still offer services and housing but would...

  • Manchin's vile reported reason for killing the Biden agenda

    Manchin's vile reported reason for killing the Biden agenda

  • Colorado prosecutor showed off brake shoe gift after helping convict 26-year-old trucker sentenced to 110 years for deadly crash

    A prosecutor who helped convict Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for his role in a deadly 2019 crash posted a photo of a brake shoe she said was a gift.

  • SJPD gives update on mall shooting

    Sergeant Christian Camarillo says an altercation likely led up to the San Jose mall shooting.

  • Philippine governor warns of looting without typhoon aid

    The governor of a central Philippine province devastated last week by Typhoon Rai pleaded on radio Tuesday for the government to quickly send food and other aid, warning that without outside help, army troops and police would have to be deployed to prevent looting because of growing hunger. Governor Arthur Yap of Bohol province said he could no longer provide rice and other food aid after his contingency fund ran out and that many of the 1.2 million people in his island province, which remained without power and cellphone service five days after the typhoon struck, have become increasingly desperate.

  • Motorcycle Monday: The Notorious Three-Wheel ATVs

    Learn what really happened to these accused death traps…

  • 'I have no money': Hundreds of Mayfield's low-income housing residents deal with no home

    In Mayfield, a town of about 10,000, thousands have been displaced by the tornado. At least 2,000 are in low-income housing.

  • Woman gets prison for torturing boyfriend and posting it to Snapchat, IL officials say

    She got 10 years in prison for what the state’s attorney called an “extremely disturbing” incident.

  • Missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti sneaked past guards and used the light of the stars and moon to escape over rugged terrain, Ohio agency says

    A spokesman for Christian Aid Ministries said the hostages walked for hours across rugged terrain before finding someone who could help them.