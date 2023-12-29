Landslip closes Isle of Man Mountain Road until Tuesday

The road has been closed since Wednesday

The A18 Mountain Road will stay closed until Tuesday following a landslip, the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed.

Caused by heavy rainfall, a stretch of road between Ramsey Hairpin and Waterworks corner has been affected.

A spokeswoman said the "exact size" was not known and warned of a "high risk of further landslips".

Engineers were set to assess the area earlier and work was "under way to try and stabilise the area", she said.

"Public safety is our priority, and we appreciate everyone's patience at this time," she added.

Earlier in the year, a landslide in a similar area of the northern section of the Isle of Man TT course delayed the reopening of the route following maintenance works.

The road, which is the main route between the north and the island's capital, has been closed since Wednesday.

The road will reopen on Tuesday at the earliest

Meanwhile, an amber weather warning has been issued on the Isle of Man on Saturday from 07:00 GMT to 14:00, with warnings for standing water on roads and coastal overtopping at high tide.

Forecasters said heavy rain through the morning could lead to a moderate risk of localised flooding.

Ronaldsway Met Office also said strong to gale force south or southeast winds would mean large waves would break over exposed coastal locations either side of high tide just after 13:15, leaving debris in coastal areas.

Places most at risk include Laxey, Castletown and Ramsey promenades and areas of Douglas Promenade, including an area with temporary parking in the capital.

