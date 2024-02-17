Landyn Herter wins Ashtabula County Area V Spelling Bee

Feb. 17—ASHTABULA — Landyn Herter claimed the championship on Thursday night at The Ashtabula County Area V Spelling Bee.

The Ashtabula County Educational Service Center hosted the event.

The county's top eight spellers came out to show their skills.

Coordinator of Gifted Programs Denise Hunt has been coordinating the spelling bees for seven years and finds that it is always evolving.

"There is the integration of vocabulary that we have that happens before the beat, because that emphasizes with them that there's spelling and also the meaning of the word," Hunt said. "I look forward to them being around kids who enjoy doing the same things as them. They enjoy learning about words. I like the camaraderie that exists."

Members of the community volunteered their time to judge the spelling bee.

"I'm hoping for a good, fair competition from the kids who've been well prepared," said ESC Board Member Dr. Harlan Waid. "I hope that they can stay calm and do their best."

The contestants were Colin Gifford (Lakeside Junior High School), Herter (Kingsville Elementary School), Paul Van Gorder, Jr. (Gateway Elementary), Riley Virant (Geneva Middle School), Brooke Tolla (Grand Valley Middle School), Blake Morse (Rock Creek Elementary School), Jack Fee (Pymatuning Valley Middle School) and Lily Perry (Saint John School).

All of the students received participation certificates. Perry was the runner-up and took some photographs with Herter.

"I got into spelling when I was 4," Herter said. "I'm excited to go to regionals."

Herter advances to the final Area V Competition, set for at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Hale Road Educational Center in Painesville.

The winner of the Area V Bee will travel to Washington, D.C. this summer to compete in the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee.