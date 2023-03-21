Lane change on SC interstate leads to historic cocaine discovery, arrest, sheriff’s office says

A routine traffic stop for an improper lane change turned into one of the largest cocaine busts in Anderson County history — duffel bags containing 108 pounds tucked into the back seat of the vehicle, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride announced Tuesday.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $1.2 million and $1.6 million, Shale Remien, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said.

The bust took place on March 15 on Interstate 85, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Inside a Nissan SUV, deputies found 40 vacuum sealed packages of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

“Regardless of whether the final destination of these drugs is Anderson County or our neighboring communities, it always leads to more crime,” McBride was quoted as saying in the news release.

Marina Natanova was charged with failing to maintain a lane and trafficking cocaine 400 grams or more. She was being held in the Anderson County Detention Center Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Special Investigations Division conducted the bust.