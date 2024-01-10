Lane closure on I-20 later this week. Learn who could be affected

Traffic may be backed up on I-20 on Thursday. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD), I-20 westbound will be reduced to one lane on Jan. 11.

The lane closure is expected to take one day and is necessary to allow repairs to the roadway.

The DOTD said it appreciates your patience and reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

"Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone," said DOTD.

This lane closure is located just east of Exit 5, near the Town of Greenwood.

