Lane closure on almost a mile of Maple Avenue in Middletown starts Monday

Drivers traveling on Route 213 (Maple Avenue) in Middletown should expect lane closures for stormwater work between Woodbourne Road and Wheeler Way starting Monday.

Crews will be out between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. until Friday between the Woodbourne Square shopping center and the on-ramps to Route 1.

The work is part of a $14.9 million PennDOT project upgrading stormwater improvements along more than 90 state highways across Philadelphia and its collar counties.

Otherwise, it's another light week for new traffic projects in Bucks County with just a few ongoing PECO projects in Bedminster and Plumstead to watch out for.

Here's a breakdown of this week's lane closures and other projects. All work is weather dependent and scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. unless noted differently.

What road projects start this week in Bucks County?

Stormwater improvements on Route 213 (Maple Avenue), between Woodbourne Road and Wheeler Way, in Middletown, will bring lane closures throughout the week.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

A weekday lane closure on Creek Road, between Quarry Road and Deep Run Road, in Bedminster, for PECO utility work that started last Monday continues until March 29.

PECO utility work also closes a lane on Route 413 (Durham Road) between Dark Hollow Road and Stump Road in Bedminster and Plumstead townships; on Route 611 (Easton Road) between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads and on Creek Road between Quarry and Wismer roads in Bedminster; and on Wismer Road between Stump and Point Pleasant roads, in Plumstead, until April 1.

Crews continue a two-year project installing roundabouts where Easton Road intersects with New Britain/Sauerman roads, near Triangle Park, in Doylestown Township. Work lasts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until the project's expected completion in April 2026. between Park Road and Chestnut Lane.

