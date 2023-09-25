Lane closure to impact traffic in Centerville today

The Centerville Police Department is reminding drivers of a lane closure that will begin today.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Lane closure to impact traffic in Centerville beginning tomorrow

The far right northbound lane on South Main Street will be closed between East Franklin and the South Main Street alley, the police department said in a social media post.

The closure will continue through the intersection northbound just past the old barbershop.

City BBQ and Graeter’s customers are being encouraged to use the East Franklin Street entrance or access the alley off Maple Avenue.

The work is for new curbs as a part of the Uptown parking lot project.

The lane is expected to reopen by the end of the workweek.

There will be signs in place directing business traffic.