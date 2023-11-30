Lane closure planned at Wades Bridge

Nov. 29—fayette county — County Route 612, Okey L. Patteson Road, will have a bridge lane closure at milepost 0.31 to 0.33 beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, for a phased bridge deck replacement on Wades Bridge, according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge. Traffic will be required to stop and alternate with oncoming traffic.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

WVDOH expresses apologies for the inconvenience this lane closure may cause citizens and guests in the area.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.