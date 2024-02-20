Lane closures in both directions on I-70 near MD 66 begin Feb. 20 for bridge repairs

Single lane closures in both directions of I-70 near MD 66 in Washington County begin Tuesday evening, Feb. 20, allowing for containment equipment to be set up for a bridge cleaning and painting project.

The lane closures will be in effect between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays.

MD 66 also will have intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Downtown Hagerstown fun: Downtown Hagerstown in 2024: New facilities, new activities, and the return of HAGERFEST

Motorist should stay alert and slow down when driving through work zones.

For more information, go to www.roads.maryland.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Lane closures on I-70 near MD 66 begin Feb. 20 for bridge repairs