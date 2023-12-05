Lane closures and delays part of I-70 work by ODOT

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced new lane closures this week for continued work on Interstate 70 through Zanesville.

This includes closure of the eastbound driving lane on I-70 and closure of the Underwood Street lane and flagging on Old Newark Road from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday. Flagging will be on Licking Road from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Tuesday and on Linden Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

