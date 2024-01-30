Lane closures on Fontmore Road will last through April

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) issued a traffic advisory on Monday, Jan. 29, to alert drivers of lane closures on Fontmore Road.

Fontmore Road connects to Fillmore Street at Mesa Road just west of Centennial Boulevard. Beginning the week of Jan. 29, lanes in both directions will be closed between Mesa Road and 31st Street to allow for a new natural gas main to be installed.

Crews will attempt to leave one lane open in either direction so as not to completely impede the flow of traffic. However, according to a press release from Springs Utilities, drivers are advised to avoid the area while the project is underway. If pedestrians or motorists do pass through the area, Springs Utilities encourages caution when proceeding through the work zone.

The Fontmore construction is part of a larger initiative called the Mesa to Manitou Project, which endeavors to install a “high priority” natural gas distribution main along five miles between Mesa Road and Manitou Springs. The construction on Fontmore Road is expected to persist through April.

