Lane closures and other work add to this week's road projects, delays in Bucks County

A few month-long lane closures are beginning Monday in Yardley, Solebury and Hilltown, likely to slow travel on some main roads through late December.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will begin guiderail replacement near Scudder Falls Bridge on Route 32 (River Road), between Robinson Place and Woodside Road, until Dec. 22.

Utility work will mean weekday lane closures on a mile of Route 263 (Upper York Road), between River Road and Circle View Drive, in Solebury, also expected to last until Dec. 22.

Traffic from the Lower Trenton-Morrisville Bridge in Morrisville on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

In Hilltown, a stormwater replacement project will close a lane on Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) until Dec. 15 between Swartley Road, in Hilltown, and Orvilla Road, in Hatfield, Montgomery County.

A handful of other projects expected to finish by the end of the week join a list of continuing road work around Bucks County.

Here's a breakdown of road work happening in the area. All projects are scheduled weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Where will work start this week in Bucks County?

From Nov. 27 through Dec. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a weekday periodic lane closure is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Robinson Place and Woodside Road, near the Scudder Falls Bridge, in Yardley.

From Nov. 27 through Dec. 22, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 263 (Upper York Road), between River Road and Circle View Drive, in Solebury Township.

A lane closure is scheduled on Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike), between Swartley Road, in Hilltown, and Orvilla Road, in Hatfield, Montgomery County, weekdays starting Monday through Dec. 15.

On Nov. 29, Main Street/Richlandtown Pike will close between Route 212 (Church Road) and Younken Road, in Richlandtown Borough and Richland Township for a pipe replacement project. Traffic will detour using Route 212 and Younken Road.

That same project will close Old Bethlehem Road on Nov. 30, between Route 212 (Quakertown Road) and West Thatcher Road, in Springfield and Haycock townships. Traffic is being detoured on West Thatcher Road, Union Road, Main Street, and Route 212 (Church Road/Quakertown Road).

Finally, on Dec. 1, Dublin Road/Maple Avenue will be closed between Blooming Glen Road and Route 313 (Doylestown Pike) in Hilltown Township and Dublin Borough. During that closure, motorists are directed to use Blooming Glen Road/Minsi Trail, Route 113 (Souderton Road), and Route 313 (Doylestown Pike).

On Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, a lane closure is scheduled on Susquehanna Road between Colonial Avenue and Easton Road in Abington Township for paving work.

A section of Aquetong Road closes between Carversville and Mechanicsville roads on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 for another pipe replacement project. Drivers are directed to use Mechanicsville Road, Route 413 (Durham Road), and Carversville Road.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

A lane closure that started last Monday on Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike), between Township Line Road and Unionville Pike, in Hilltown, in Bucks County, and Hatfield, Montgomery County, resumes on Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Weekday closures from milling and paving work continue on Creamery Road in Tinicum, from the Route 611 overpass to Upper Tinicum Church Road, thorugh late November.

Utility work will bring a weekday lane closure on eastbound Route 132 (Street Road), between Lowell and Walter roads. The Warminster Township Municipal Authority work continues through Dec. 29.

Crews continue a two-year project installing roundabouts where Easton Road intersects with New Britain/Sauerman roads, near Triangle Park, in Doylestown Township. Work lasts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until the project's expected completion in April 2026.

Lane closures continue on state Route 611 (Easton Road), between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads, in Bedminster for PECO Energy utility construction work through Dec. 29.

PECO crews are also continuing pole replacement work through Dec. 29 on County Line Road, in Horsham, between Park Road and Chestnut Lane.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Lane closures add to Bucks County road work in Solebury, Hilltown, Yardley