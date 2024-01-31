Lane College president reflects on past year, school accomplishments

Lane College President Dr. Logan Hampton speaks during a Jackson Rotary Club meeting inside First United Methodist Church in Jackson, Tenn., on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

A respected and long-standing beacon of the community, Lane College and its role in the spheres of higher education, activism, and the foundational history of Jackson continues to be significant.

On Jan. 24, Lane College President Logan Hampton enlightened members of the Jackson Rotary Club with a history of the institution and the goals he has for it under his leadership in 2024.

Founded in 1882 by the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church, presently known as the Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, the historically black college aimed to educate slaves who were freed in the years following the end of the Civil War.

Named after co-founder and Methodist Bishop Isaac Lane, the school's mission statement "believes that one’s intellectual capability coupled with social and spiritual growth is essential to the development of a well-rounded individual."

Hampton says that academic excellence through student-centered teaching, teacher-related research, and service continue to be among the top priorities for the institution.

"Lane College is a microcosm of society and we've got to double down on the basics to achieve our CME church-affiliated higher education institution's mission to develop the whole student intellectually, socially, and spiritually," Hampton said.

Reflecting on 2023

In sharing some of the college's most notable accomplishments and milestones in the last year, Hampton noted that 236 students earned high academic honors, while 40% of student-athletes earned a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

"This year and the last have been very difficult and trying," he said. "Nevertheless, it has been fun, inspiring, and fulfilling."

Lane launched its Workforce Innovation Talent Center in partnership with CVS Health in April, providing pharmaceutical-related credentials to students in addition to their degree in a related field. This program is the first of its kind at an HBCU.

Attendees walk in to the new facility during the Grand Opening of the Lane College and CVS Health WITC in Jackson, Tenn. on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2023.

In July, Miss Lane College Jada Brown was crowned Miss Tennessee Volunteer, making history as the pageant's first black winner.

Miss Lane College Jada Brown celebrates as she is crowned the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer during the final night of the 2023 Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant competition inside Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tenn. on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Presented by Jackson's newest industry partner 6K Energy, Amashia Mabone, a Lane College sophomore, was the first recipient of the "$6K for 6K" scholarship in November, an honor that supports students in a science-related major with $6,000 each year until graduation.

The first "$6K for 6K Scholarship" winner Amashia Mabone, a sophomore at Lane College, poses for a picture at the scholarship reception ceremony on Nov. 10, 2023 in Jackson, Tenn.

The college also partnered with Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, allowing six inmates to attain their bachelor's degrees in business administration in November. Through Lane's partnership, the men became the first incarcerated class to receive a degree from an HBCU and the first in the prison's history to receive a bachelor's degree.

Inmates line up for their graduation ceremony at the Northwest Correctional Complex on November 2, 2023 in Tiptonville, TN.

In concluding remarks, Hampton encouraged kind words and prayers over the college along with financial investments and new partnerships.

"We have a faith that will not shrink. The college will continue to evolve, and transform to meet its mission in modern society for our contemporary students," Hampton said. "For 142 years, Lane has achieved its mission to develop the whole student."

