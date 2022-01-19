Lane County DA among group suing Oregon governor for ignoring victim rights while granting clemency

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ignored victim rights while granting clemency to inmates, Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow and others argue in a legal petition.

Perlow, along with Linn County DA Douglas Marteeny and four surviving victims, are asking a Marion County Circuit Court judge to compel Brown, the Oregon Department of Corrections, the Oregon Youth Authority and the state’s parole board to “comply with the law.”

Their request comes as 74 inmates who were juveniles convicted as adults before Jan. 1, 2020, are able to request parole board hearings for a possible early release. Hearings are expected to begin this spring, a spokesperson for the governor told a Register-Guard reporter last year.

Brown announced she was using her clemency powers to let those inmates benefit from Oregon Senate Bill 1008, which passed in 2019 and reforms the juvenile justice system. Among other things, the bill eliminates life without parole sentences for youths and gives them a "second look" hearing for a possible release after serving half their sentence. It's also intended to correct any unjust lengthy sentences.

Several Oregon district attorneys, including Perlow, criticized Brown for not notifying victims or their families before publicly releasing the inmates’ names on Oct. 20.

The entire process fails to ignore victim impact from the crimes, Perlow said.

“The Governor’s priority is offenders of crimes, many of them violent, and ensuring they have a 'meaningful opportunity to be released’ before they complete their duly secured criminal sentences,” she said in a statement about the legal petition. “Victims of crime, and all other Oregonians, deserve the enforcement of their rights. It is essential that all Oregonians, including public officials, adhere to the rule of law.”

Perlow added she feels “obligated” to ask a judge to intervene and to “raise public awareness of this violation of our state Constitution and the laws surrounding process and transparency in our criminal justice system.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marteeny said the lawsuit is “not personal” and that he got involved because he believes Brown isn’t following the law.

“The Governor and I simply disagree on the extent of her powers,” he said in a statement. “I believe our laws put limits on her actions. I am working to enforce those limits.”

The four people who joined Perlow and Marteeny in the lawsuit are surviving family members or loved ones of crime victims:

Randy Tennant, whose mother Donna Tennant was killed by her grandson Andrew Johnson in 2012, when Johnson was 17

Samuel Williams, whose daughter Jessica Williams was stabbed to death and mutilated then set on fire by Carl Alsup and two others in 2003, when Alsup was 17

Amy Jones, Jessica Williams’ sister

Melissa Grassl, whose life partner Austin French was shot in the head three times in 2006 by his brother Cayce French, who was 17 at the time

