Lane County DA won't file charges for some low-level crimes amid staffing shortage

Megan Banta, Register-Guard
·2 min read

Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow will no longer be filing charges for nonviolent felonies and low-level misdemeanors.

She announced she was reinstituting the "No File" policy via Twitter on Wednesday, saying it was a "difficult decision" that came after six prosecutors left her office within eight months.

Perlow clarified via email that two senior prosecutors from the major crimes team, two deputy district attorneys from the general felony team and two deputy district attorneys from the misdemeanor and court treatment team have left in recent months.

Their departure leaves the office with a shortage of staff to manage the caseload, Perlow said, meaning she'll prioritize crimes that have the "greatest threat of harm" for the county.

"We simply do not have the capacity to prosecute every crime that occurs in Lane County," she wrote.

Perlow added the policy change will impact municipal courts in Eugene and Springfield, which she says will "undoubtedly be receiving more cases."

Eugene's Municipal Court already is at "full capacity," according to a statement send by city spokeswoman Cambra Ward Jacobson.

"Court will continue to adapt as needed in order to address emerging issues and meet prior commitments to reduce a backlog of cases," that statement adds.

Springfield's presiding judge is unavailable until next week, so the city couldn't answer questions about any impacts on the municipal court before deadline.

The new policy won't impact the way Eugene police approach operations, spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said.

"We will continue to pursue and investigate all crimes, identify those responsible and do our part to hold them accountable regardless of … if the DA’s Office will prosecute or not," she said.

McLaughlin added many of the lower-level crimes are adopted into city code and there are "exceptions to the 'no-file' list."

The policy change also won't impact operations for Springfield police, Lt. Tom Rappe said.

"Just because there’s a ‘no file’ crime doesn’t mean the police aren’t going to respond," Rappe said in a statement provided by the police department spokesperson.

"They’re going to respond; they’re going to make the arrest if necessary, and if the case is ‘no file,’ then it’s ‘no file.’"

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon DA won't prosecute some crimes amid staffing shortage

