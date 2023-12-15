Lane County man dies after crashing into telephone pole

A McKenzie Bridge man is dead after crashing into a telephone pole on Highway 126 near milepost 35 on Wednesday.

Oregon State Police responded to the scene at 1:37 a.m., where they learned a Saturn sedan, operated by Delbert Hughes Jr., 57, was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a telephone pole, according to a press release.

Hughes Jr. was declared dead on the scene. The highway was affected for one hour during an on-scene investigation.

