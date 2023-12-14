Lane County names first 5 members of task force assigned to find public safety funds
The Lane County Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to ask a new task force to look for ways to increase public safety funding.
The first five members of the task force were appointed and directed to "thoroughly evaluate multiple funding options to support Lane County’s public safety services" and "focus their discussion on the needs of the public safety system services provided by Lane County Government, including services provided by the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Parole & Probation Division, Youth Services Division, Behavioral Health Division, and the Office of Emergency Management."
Each commissioner appointed one resident of their district to the volunteer task force. County staff will appoint four to six more.
Those named to the task force on Wednesday were:
Keith Cole, co-owner of Florence-based BJ's Ice Cream.
David Lewis, Springfield police officer.
Paul Solomon, former executive director of Sponsors, Lane County's post-prison reentry program.
Courtney Griesel, former Springfield economic development manager and current Oregon community relations manager at logging company Sierra Pacific Industries.
Faye Stewart, former Lane County commissioner and finalist for Cottage Grove city manager.
The task force is expected to present their ideas to the commissioners by summer 2024.
Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on twitter @alanfryetorres.
