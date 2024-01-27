Lane County pets to adopt: Two pretty kitties whose owners passed away and a friendly dog

Periwinkle at Oregon Coast Humane Society

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Periwinkle was adopted from OCHS as a kitten and arrived back at the shelter after her previous owner passed away.

She is a grey and white domestic shorthair cat who is nearly six years old. She enjoys treats, playing with toys, and napping in the sun.

Periwinkle lived peacefully with a cat in her previous home but prefers cats that will give her the space she needs.

To meet Periwinkle, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Greenhill Humane Society

Brock at Greenhill Humane Society

Brock is an 11-year-old retriever who has plenty of pep in his step and is ready to settle down with his new family.

He came to the shelter as a stray and has won over the hearts of staff with his sweet demeanor and gentle manners.

He is looking for a mature household that enjoys daily walks around the neighborhood followed by snuggles on the couch.

Brock should meet any dog friends at the shelter prior to adoption and should have a slow introduction to any kitties. He should be great with kids so long as they respect his boundaries.

He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and weighs about 56 pounds.

If you have room in your heart and home for a senior gentleman, Brock is the perfect pet. He is currently hanging out in the comfort of a foster home so if you are interested in meeting him, be sure to give Greenhill a call to set up a time.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Cassidy at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Cassidy is a black and white tuxedo cat around eight years old.

She was returned to Cat Rescue and Adoption Network when her human passed away. Cassidy was shy and scared when she first arrived back at the shelter but has become very playful and affectionate.

Cassidy would prefer to be the only cat in your household but could acclimate to another mellow kitty. She will be a great companion for a patient person who will give her the love and attention she deserves.

She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Cassidy, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Two cats and a dog among others pets up for adoption Lane County