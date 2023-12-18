Lane County residents could be eligible for $4,000 to help prevent wildfires

Firefighter training near Sweet Home in preparation for the 2023 fire season on June 30.

Some Lane County residents could receive up to $4,000 in services to reduce fire risk on their properties in preparation for the 2024 wildfire season, county officials announced last week.

Under a plan introduced on Dec. 14., rural homeowners in unincorporated areas are eligible for contract services that would establish a 50-foot defensible space around their homes through vegetation clearing.

Unlike other programs that require property owners to cover costs and receive partial reimbursement for their work, Lane County will be able to provide work to residents by using a county-coordinated contractor.

"This new grant funding is going to make a big difference for at least 100 properties in our community," said Cammryne Anderson, Lane County Land Management technician. "Our residents won't need to provide funding up front or attempt to hire their own contractor."

Residents must live in an "unincorporated" area of Lane County to qualify for aid. Priority assistance will be given to Lane County residents who are elderly, low-income, disabled and live in high-risk areas.

The Home Ignition Zone consists of all the defensible space around the perimeter of your home.

Unincorporated communities in Lane County include McKenzie Bridge, Lancaster, Walton, Vida, Swisshome, Mapleton, Blue River and more.

The funding comes from a $500,000 grant awarded to the County by the Oregon State Fire Marshal to fund wildfire risk reduction projects and create a more "fire-adapted Oregon," according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

Lane County is collecting interest forms through Feb. 29, 2024. Selected property owners will be contacted by County officials to schedule a site visit before any work begins in the spring and summer of 2024.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard.

