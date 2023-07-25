Lane County Sheriff's deputies serve warrant, make arrest at hash oil operation

Lane County Sherriff's deputies said they discovered an illegal butane hash oil operation along with psilocybin mushrooms, volatile chemicals and unpermitted electrical work while serving a search warrant Tuesday on a residence in unincorporated Lane County.

Deputies said they discovered 60 to 80 pounds of sale-ready butane hash oil, a concentrated cannabis product that has higher percentages of psychoactive compounds than conventional marijuana, in shop and shipping containers that had been converted into outbuildings on the 29800 block of Kelso Street.

More than 4,000 pounds of marijuana and 700 large grow bags of psilocybin mushrooms also were discovered, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Mushroom spores are placed in the grow bag which retains moisture, creating a miniature habitat for fungus to thrive and grow.

The combination of strong chemicals and poor electrical work present in most illicit labs make the operations a serious hazard, according to the release.

A 47-year-old male who was on the property when the search warrant was served was taken into custody and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

The man had a warrant in neighboring Linn County for arson connected to a 2021 explosion of an illegal drug operation, the sheriff's office said. He also was injured in a Eugene hash oil lab explosion in August 2021.

Charges filed Tuesday include illegal manufacture of marijuana products and unlawful possession of marijuana related items.

Charles Gearing is a breaking news reporter with the Eugene Register-Guard. He may be reached at cgearing@gannett.com or at (708)262-7626.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Deputies serve warrant, make arrest at Eugene hash oil lab